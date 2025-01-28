King Charles and Queen Camilla Could be Set for a "Major Royal Visit to the States" in 2026

It's been close to three years since Americans have experienced a royal tour on their home soil, but according to royal biographer Robert Hardman, royal watchers stateside should have something to look forward to soon enough.

Speaking to Marie Claire, the author says that one big celebration should be reason enough for the Royal Family to make a visit across the pond.

"I'm quite sure we'll see a major royal visit to the States in the next year or two, not least because it's the big 250th [anniversary] of the U.S. independence coming up," he shares.

In addition to the semiquincentennial, Hardman says that Donald Trump's inauguration is another cause for a United States tour. "Normally, when you get a change of reign, and a change of president, there's a lot of two-way traffic," he adds.

The Making of a King author points out that King Charles "has not paid a state visit to the U.S. since he's become King" and also "hasn't received a U.S. president to the U.K. since he's become King."

Donald and Melania Trump paid an official visit to the U.K. in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles hasn't been to the United States since 2018, and the last time a member of the Royal Family headed on an official American tour was in 2022 when the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston. However, Prince Edward did fly to Washington, D.C for former president Jimmy Carter's funeral earlier this month.

Hardman continues that while President Trump visited the U.K. in 2019, it was during his first term while Queen Elizabeth was still alive.

As for whether Trump will make a second visit to London, Hardman says "it's a really interesting question for scholars of protocol and etiquette," but "there's a general understanding that world leaders of the major countries will get an incoming state visit during a term of office."

That being said, Hardman continues that "it's highly likely we'll see Donald Trump over here at some point."