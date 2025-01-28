King Charles and Queen Camilla Could be Set for a "Major Royal Visit to the States" in 2026

"Normally, when you get a change of reign, and a change of president, there's a lot of two-way traffic," Robert Hardman tells 'Marie Claire.'

King Charles wearing a red military uniform and Queen Camilla wearing a mint green coat and matching hat waving
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

It's been close to three years since Americans have experienced a royal tour on their home soil, but according to royal biographer Robert Hardman, royal watchers stateside should have something to look forward to soon enough.

Speaking to Marie Claire, the author says that one big celebration should be reason enough for the Royal Family to make a visit across the pond.

"I'm quite sure we'll see a major royal visit to the States in the next year or two, not least because it's the big 250th [anniversary] of the U.S. independence coming up," he shares.

In addition to the semiquincentennial, Hardman says that Donald Trump's inauguration is another cause for a United States tour. "Normally, when you get a change of reign, and a change of president, there's a lot of two-way traffic," he adds.

The Making of a King author points out that King Charles "has not paid a state visit to the U.S. since he's become King" and also "hasn't received a U.S. president to the U.K. since he's become King."

Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth, Donald Trump, King Charles and Queen Camilla standing next to each other in dresses and suits outside

Donald and Melania Trump paid an official visit to the U.K. in 2019.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Making of a King: King Charles Iii and the Modern Monarchy
The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy

King Charles hasn't been to the United States since 2018, and the last time a member of the Royal Family headed on an official American tour was in 2022 when the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston. However, Prince Edward did fly to Washington, D.C for former president Jimmy Carter's funeral earlier this month.

Hardman continues that while President Trump visited the U.K. in 2019, it was during his first term while Queen Elizabeth was still alive.

As for whether Trump will make a second visit to London, Hardman says "it's a really interesting question for scholars of protocol and etiquette," but "there's a general understanding that world leaders of the major countries will get an incoming state visit during a term of office."

That being said, Hardman continues that "it's highly likely we'll see Donald Trump over here at some point."

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸