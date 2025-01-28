King Charles and Queen Camilla Could be Set for a "Major Royal Visit to the States" in 2026
"Normally, when you get a change of reign, and a change of president, there's a lot of two-way traffic," Robert Hardman tells 'Marie Claire.'
It's been close to three years since Americans have experienced a royal tour on their home soil, but according to royal biographer Robert Hardman, royal watchers stateside should have something to look forward to soon enough.
Speaking to Marie Claire, the author says that one big celebration should be reason enough for the Royal Family to make a visit across the pond.
"I'm quite sure we'll see a major royal visit to the States in the next year or two, not least because it's the big 250th [anniversary] of the U.S. independence coming up," he shares.
In addition to the semiquincentennial, Hardman says that Donald Trump's inauguration is another cause for a United States tour. "Normally, when you get a change of reign, and a change of president, there's a lot of two-way traffic," he adds.
The Making of a King author points out that King Charles "has not paid a state visit to the U.S. since he's become King" and also "hasn't received a U.S. president to the U.K. since he's become King."
King Charles hasn't been to the United States since 2018, and the last time a member of the Royal Family headed on an official American tour was in 2022 when the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston. However, Prince Edward did fly to Washington, D.C for former president Jimmy Carter's funeral earlier this month.
Hardman continues that while President Trump visited the U.K. in 2019, it was during his first term while Queen Elizabeth was still alive.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As for whether Trump will make a second visit to London, Hardman says "it's a really interesting question for scholars of protocol and etiquette," but "there's a general understanding that world leaders of the major countries will get an incoming state visit during a term of office."
That being said, Hardman continues that "it's highly likely we'll see Donald Trump over here at some point."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Jennifer Lopez Gets Caught in a Crystal Spiderweb Catsuit
The singer celebrated her standing ovation with another arachnid-inspired look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Reese Witherspoon Carries Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber's Go-To Fendi Bag
It's a compelling case for the plain black bag.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
This Royal Risked Her Life to Hide a Jewish Family During World War II
Prince William shared the courageous story of one of his relatives during a Holocaust Memorial Day event.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla Says She Was Moved to "Tears" During One of 2024's Most Important Events
"It really did bring tears to the eyes."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Jokes Her Grandkids Are "Regular Visitors" to the Emergency Room During Hospital Visit
"My daughter will often call me saying 'Guess where I am?'"
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles and a Pair of Garden Shears Played a Joke on This '70s Rock Star
The monarch showed off his sense of humor at an event in Scotland.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Is Dealing With "Huge Generational Pressure" as He Prepares for the Throne With Kate Middleton
"Disastrous members of the family" are reportedly "wary of his wrath."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
This Unexpected Royal is Richer Than The King
The top three people on this list might surprise you.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles is "Keen" to Keep These Royals in the Fold Even if They'll Never Get "Full-Time" Roles
Despite a "slimmed-down" monarchy, these two aren't going anywhere.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why King Charles's Cousin Immediately Name-Dropped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on 'The Traitors'
Lord Ivar Mountbatten quickly established his connection to the Sussexes, and discussed his status as the first openly gay British royal.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why King Charles "Refuses" to Give Kate Middleton Advice About Becoming Queen
"For much of the same reason, Camilla has not felt compelled to speak with Kate about what it's like to be queen."
By Amy Mackelden Published