Queen Elizabeth Kept This Genius Item Inside Her Famous Handbags

Queen Elizabeth II was known as much for her trusty handbags as she was for her colorful outfits. While we all recognized the distinctive Launer bags clutched in her white-gloved hand, the contents remained the ultimate royal mystery. Was she carrying Corgi treats? Royally-approved makeup? A secret stash of Cadbury? Over the years, a few tidbits have emerged about what was in The Queen's bag—and one of them makes so much sense.

Along with items like eyeglasses and tissues, it's been revealed that the late monarch kept "a small metal makeup case" that Prince Philip gave her as a gift for their 1947 wedding, as author Phil Dampier told Hello!

Speaking on the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential, royal editor Rebecca English also shared some of the items the late Queen loved to carry. "There have been enough little tidbits from staff and people who have sat next to her at dinners over the years, who have seen her open it, to give us a fair idea of what was in it," she shared.

"Mirror, lipstick, and I know somebody who said that after dinner once, she actually got her compact out and touched on her lipstick, and all of them were like, 'Oh thank god we can do the same.'" However, the late Queen also carried a more unusual tool.

Queen Elizabeth, seen at Royal Ascot 2021, was known for carrying black Launer handbags. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen caused a stir when she departed from her usual black bag at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to English, she was informed by someone that Queen Elizabeth "would sometimes have a little kind of sucker in it," meaning a suction cup. "She didn't like to put her bag down on the floor, and she would use the sucker to hold it to a table or to a wall or something like that," the royal editor explained.

A guest who once attended a dinner with The Queen elaborated on the "sucker," telling The Lady, "I watched The Queen open her handbag and remove a white suction cup and discreetly spit into it."

While seeing The Queen spit at a dinner table must've been quite the sight, the dinner guest continued that Queen Elizabeth "then attached the cup to the underside of the table. The cup had a hook on it, and she attached her handbag to it."

Should you be looking for your own purse-hanging solution, I've rounded up some luxe and everyday options—with no spitting required.

