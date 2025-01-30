25 Under-$250 Beauty Products the Royal Family Swears By

Thanks to fashion bloggers, social media and royal writers like yours truly, identifying an outfit worn by the Royal Family and buying it for yourself has become incredibly easy (unless, of course, the Kate/Meghan Effect has taken hold). But when it comes to recreating exact royal beauty looks, life gets a bit trickier.

Unlike celebrities, Kate Middleton or Queen Camilla won't be giving interviews about their favorite cleansing oil anytime soon. And trying to figure out a particular shade of pink lipstick from a photo isn't always the simplest prospect (ask me about the Great Kate Berry Lip Debate).

Fortunately for us, Meghan Markle was once a star on TV's Suits and gave multiple interviews about her beauty looks in her pre-royal days. And while we know many of the Duchess of Sussex's go-to products, some of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana and Princess Kate's favorite makeup and skincare brands have also come to light over the years.

From lip gloss to nail polish and everything in between, read on for 25 of the Royal Family's most beloved beauty products.

Clarins Lip Perfector Sheer Lip Gloss in Rose Shimmer $30 at Sephora Queen Elizabeth is said to have been a fan of touching up her lipstick in public, and although it's not something you'll often see the Princess of Wales doing, she was once spotted holding this pretty pink-hued Clarins gloss. Kate pulled the moisturizing formula out of her Alexander McQueen bag while taking in a 2019 Wimbledon match—and I can confirm this rosy color is perfect for those days when you want a fresh, ultra-glossy lip.

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Eyeliner $35 at Chanel “I use Chanel Cassis eyeliner on my upper lash line and waterline, and then a touch of shimmer powder adds a brightness and sparkle,” Markle told Beauty Banter during her acting days.

Quelques Fleurs L'original Eau De Parfum $220 at Neiman Marcus This was the floral perfume Princess Diana wore for her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, and it's remained a favorite luxury scent for decades. The fragrance is described as "a compelling blend of ethereal, ambrosial, voluptuous flowers," making it a fitting choice for royal brides and everyday girls alike.

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Highlighter Compact in Pink Quartz $57 at Nordstrom When Kate Middleton married Prince William she famously did her own makeup, and the new royal relied on this sparkly pink compact for blushing bridal cheeks. Bobbi Brown's Shimmer Brick has been one of my personal go-to products for more than a decade, and it also double doubles as eyeshadow, making this highlighter perfect for travel.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant $35 at Amazon Elizabeth Arden once held a royal warrant from Queen Elizabeth, but its products have also been loved by numerous other royals. In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Prince Harry wrote that Princess Diana used this multi-purpose healing balm on her lips. In an unexpected twist, the Duke of Sussex also revealed that the product helped soothe a rather er, private frostbite situation after his Arctic expedition in 2011.

MAC Eye Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in Teddy $24 at Ulta Beauty In a 2017 Allure interview, Markle said she uses MAC's bronze Teddy shade of eyeliner if she's "going to amp it up at night," calling it "a really beautiful brown that has some gold in it."

Kérastase Discipline Oleo-Relax Anti-Frizz Shampoo $44 at Sephora Both Kate and Meghan are fans of Kérastase products, and if you're looking for a moisturizing shampoo that leaves your hair shiny, bouncy and manageable, look no further than the brand's anti-frizz line. As recommended by royal favorite hairdresser Richard Ward, I've used the shampoo, conditioner and Discipline leave-in treatment for a number of years—it truly makes a difference on my heavy, frizz-prone hair.

Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara $33 at Nordstrom Markle declared this was her favorite mascara in her aforementioned Allure interview. Per the brand, the formula "nourishes lashes while delivering volume and an eye-opening curl," making it a perfect on-camera choice for the then-Suits actress.

Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette $48 at Sephora Markle used this designer palette to get a bridal glow for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, as revealed by her longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin. "Meghan likes a shimmery look," he told Harper's Bazaar in a 2019 interview, adding he chose Dior's glittery "powder blush and highlighter" for her wedding day.

L'oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray $16 at Amazon While packing for a royal tour, Princess Kate's hairstylist Amanda Cook Tucker posted a photo of some of the items she'd be using on the royal, including a whopping 13 (!) brushes. While the photo was swiftly deleted, this super-hold hairspray made the list.

Clarins Joli Rouge Satin Lipstick $38 at Bloomingdale's Queen Elizabeth was a longtime Clarins fan, and she trusted the brand to create a custom red lipstick for her 1953 coronation. While the exact shade isn't sold, a very similar "Joli Rouge" hue is still available decades later.

Tatcha The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder Visit Site $45.85 at Walmart $68 at Tatcha "It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation," Markle told Allure of this rice-based cleanser. This is another product I've loved for years and recommend to everyone, especially if you have more sensitive skin that can't handle a grittier exfoliator.

Nivea Creme $10 at Amazon $1.39 at Target $9.99 at Amazon Princess Kate was once spotted purchasing this extra-thick moisturizing cream at a Boots drugstore in London. It's especially effective for dry heels, hands and elbows, and when you're photographed as much as the Princess of Wales, no one needs chapped hands in a picture.

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Full Volume Waterproof Mascara $32 at Nordstrom Princess Diana's makeup artist used this volumizing mascara in a YouTube tutorial detailing how to get the late royal's iconic beauty look. It's also said to be a favorite of the current Princess of Wales, Kate.

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil $23 at Amazon In 2015, a royal insider told Us Weekly that Princess Kate used this rosehip oil "to fight lines without retinoids" while she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. "She loves the effect rosehip oil has on her skin," the source revealed.

Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner $59 at Amazon "I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be," Markle told Allure of this lengthening serum in 2017. The conditioner uses amino acids, peptides, and biotin to strengthen brittle lashes overtime.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria $35 at Nordstrom $35 at Revolve Charlotte Tilbury's luxe lipsticks have long been a celebrity fave, and the Duchess of Sussex chose the beauty guru's Very Victoria hue for her engagement photos. She also wore the brand's iconic Pillow Talk shade on the cover of Time in 2021.

Tangle Angel Detangling Hair Brush $19 at Amazon In 2016, hairstylist Richard Ward told People that he used a Tangle Angel brush on Princess Kate to help achieve her famous Chelsea blowout. If you're looking for a tool to both detangle wet hair and add shine, this is your go-to.

Beuti Skincare Anti-Aging Beauty Sleep Elixir $59 at Amazon With a blend of plant-based oils, this superhero product moisturizes, reduces redness and calms inflammation—and according to Harper's Bazaar, this all-natural serum is a favorite of both Kate and Meghan. Beuti founder Leila Aalam told the mag that her Beauty Sleep Elixir "is regularly replenished" on Kate's "dressing table." She continued that "it was then reported that Kate was giving product to Meghan to use too, and now they both receive regular supplies."

NARS Talc-Free Powder Blush in Orgasm $34 at Nordstrom When NARS released its peachy-pink Orgasm blush in 1999 it became an instant cult classic, and this shade's popularity extends to the Royal Family. "I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within,” Markle told Allure. Per Us Weekly, Princess Kate also relied on Orgasm blush to get a safe glow during pregnancy.

Make Up For Ever Ultra Hd Microfinishing Loose Powder Visit Site $20 at Sephora $60.49 at SHEIN "I love the Make Up For Ever HD Powder," the now-Duchess of Sussex told Allure in 2017. "It lets your skin look shiny and fresh, but not greasy-shiny." According to the brand, its "ultra-blurring and light-diffusing" formula helps create a bright, smooth canvas, no filters required.

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil $10 at Amazon Another one of Princess Kate's pregnancy and post-baby secrets, per Us Weekly, was to apply "Bio-Oil and its botanical blend of rosemary and lavender on her belly" to avoid stretch marks. Even if you're not a new mom, this moisturizing oil is clinically proven to help improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks and uneven skin tone.

Tatcha The Essence $110 at Tatcha $110 at Amazon $110 at Tatcha One of my personal favorite products is also one of the Duchess of Sussex's skincare heroes, as seen when Daniel Martin did her makeup in the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary. You might question why you've just spent $110 on what appears to be water when you first use it, but trust me, The Essence makes your skin plumper, firmer and more hydrated. As an added bonus, it also helps improve the performance of your other skincare products.