Why the Royal Family Is Preparing For a Christmas of "Chaos"
The royals will be "extremely busy with extra family guests."
The Royal Family will reportedly have a lot of fun this Christmas, although their festivities will likely devolve into "chaos." As the monarch, King Charles will apparently be at the center of said "chaos," so hopefully he is prepared for a busy holiday season.
According to the Express, as "the head of a blended family," which was formed when he married Queen Camilla, the royals will be "extremely busy with extra family guests" this Christmas.
Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal author Robert Jobson said of Charles' Christmas plans, "It's a lovely chance to see his grandchildren. He'll be surrounded by those he cherishes most, enjoying the chance to eat, drink and be merry with them."
However, royal expert Duncan Larcombe also suggested that King Charles could find himself surrounded by some rambunctious relatives. "Throw in the Tindalls' three plus Beatrice and Eugenie's kids, and it will be chaos—a Christmas dominated by children," Larcombe told the outlet.
Despite any "chaos" that might ensue, Larcombe believes that Charles and Kate Middleton, in particular, will benefit from being surrounded by family.
"But kids are a great healer and a great distraction," he told the outlet. "After the strain caused by the King and Kate's health battles, the royals will focus on making it a really fun and enchanting Christmas for them. They'll welcome some light relief, and the children will provide that."
As for how the Royal Family will celebrate Christmas, apparently some traditions continue to thrive following Queen Elizabeth's death.
"They still open the presents on Christmas Eve, attend the church service and tuck into a big lunch before watching The King's speech as a family," Hardman explained. "But Charles is less demanding of his guests than his parents were. He understands people have other commitments and doesn't expect them to hang around for the full three days."
Meanwhile, Queen Camilla will reportedly take the lead when it comes to hosting. "She'll make sure the tree is decorated just the way he likes it," Hardman said.
It was recently reported that Princess Kate might host a "rival" Christmas party, instead of attending Charles' Sandringham festivities. It was also rumored that Charles could disinvite Prince Andrew from the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations altogether.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry sent out invites to his own Christmas party, which will take place via Zoom. The event will benefit the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, with a focus on the bereaved children of military personnel.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
