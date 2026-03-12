Queen Elizabeth Is Being Honored With a Special Burberry Collection—And Yes, There Are Corgis
The British designer is celebrating what would've been the late Queen's 100th birthday.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Queen Elizabeth loved to fly the flag for British fashion, and with what would have been her 100th birthday approaching on April 21, who better than Burberry to celebrate the milestone? On Thursday, March 12, the British designer announced the launch of a special new collection in collaboration with the Royal Collection Trust—and it’s every royal watcher’s dream.
Drawing inspiration from Queen Elizabeth’s country-chic wardrobe, Burberry’s centenary collection features four pieces, including a green car coat lined with a special new colorway of the brand’s iconic House Check. Per Burberry, the green and purple design was inspired by a tartan personally worn by the late monarch, who also favored the no-nonsense silhouette of the coat.
The special checked pattern appears across the rest of the new pieces, including a cozy, Scottish-woven cashmere scarf. My personal favorite, however, is Burberry’s gorgeous silk twill scarf, featuring a hand-painted depiction of Balmoral Castle, the late Queen’s beloved Scottish home. A pack of corgis and Burberry’s signature plaid perfectly trim the classic design.Article continues below
Rounding out the offerings is a $585 brooch featuring Queen Elizabeth’s favorite dog breed, with the gold-plated corgi pin wearing an adorable enameled check coat and holding on to a freshwater pearl with a Burberry Knight motif.
Queen Elizabeth was fond of Burberry’s classic British heritage pieces over the years and awarded the brand a royal warrant in 1955. She famously wore a checked Burberry head scarf while traveling to Sandringham for Christmas in 2018, but the late royal also relied on the label for days out in the country.
“Synonymous with British style, the Queen often chose Burberry for outdoor pursuits—reflecting the brand’s commitment to protecting people from unpredictable weather,” the brand said in a statement.
Will any of the royals wear one of Burberry’s new designs? Something tells me this collection would be right up Princess Anne’s alley, but watch this space.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.