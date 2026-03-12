Queen Elizabeth Is Being Honored With a Special Burberry Collection—And Yes, There Are Corgis

Queen Elizabeth loved to fly the flag for British fashion, and with what would have been her 100th birthday approaching on April 21, who better than Burberry to celebrate the milestone? On Thursday, March 12, the British designer announced the launch of a special new collection in collaboration with the Royal Collection Trust—and it’s every royal watcher’s dream.

Drawing inspiration from Queen Elizabeth’s country-chic wardrobe, Burberry’s centenary collection features four pieces, including a green car coat lined with a special new colorway of the brand’s iconic House Check. Per Burberry, the green and purple design was inspired by a tartan personally worn by the late monarch, who also favored the no-nonsense silhouette of the coat.

The special checked pattern appears across the rest of the new pieces, including a cozy, Scottish-woven cashmere scarf. My personal favorite, however, is Burberry’s gorgeous silk twill scarf, featuring a hand-painted depiction of Balmoral Castle, the late Queen’s beloved Scottish home. A pack of corgis and Burberry’s signature plaid perfectly trim the classic design.

Article continues below

Burberry's Queen Elizabeth-inspired collection includes a new car coat and a green tartan cashmere scarf. (Image credit: Burberry)

A silk scarf features a painting of Balmoral Castle and is trimmed with a corgi brooch. (Image credit: Burberry)

Queen Elizabeth wears a Burberry scarf in December 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rounding out the offerings is a $585 brooch featuring Queen Elizabeth’s favorite dog breed, with the gold-plated corgi pin wearing an adorable enameled check coat and holding on to a freshwater pearl with a Burberry Knight motif.

Queen Elizabeth was fond of Burberry’s classic British heritage pieces over the years and awarded the brand a royal warrant in 1955. She famously wore a checked Burberry head scarf while traveling to Sandringham for Christmas in 2018, but the late royal also relied on the label for days out in the country.

“Synonymous with British style, the Queen often chose Burberry for outdoor pursuits—reflecting the brand’s commitment to protecting people from unpredictable weather,” the brand said in a statement.

Will any of the royals wear one of Burberry’s new designs? Something tells me this collection would be right up Princess Anne’s alley, but watch this space.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors