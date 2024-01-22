Queen Elizabeth Hated Princess Beatrice’s Original Name and Forced Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to Change It

There has been a lot of drama surrounding Queen Elizabeth and names lately, but no, we’re not here to talk about the present. Let’s go back to 1988, shall we? That’s when Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York, welcomed their firstborn, Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary, that August 8. (Yes, her birthday is 8/8/88. Cool, huh?) Andrew and Fergie originally had a name picked out for their daughter—but, The Daily Express reports, the Queen hated it and made them change it. Alright then!
See, in the world that is the royals, one is allowed to choose their child’s name, but one has to run said choice by the monarch. Kind of like when a royal wants to get married—they get to choose their potential future spouse, but they have to get the sovereign’s permission. In Andrew and Fergie’s case, their hearts were set on “Annabel.” But, The Daily Express writes, “Her late Majesty disliked it as she found the name ‘too yuppie.’” (No offense to all the Annabels out there.)
Instead, it was decided that Beatrice would be named Beatrice, “a more obscure royal name, as it was also the name given to Queen Victoria’s youngest child,” The Daily Express reports.
Beatrice’s middle names are a nod to her grandmother (Elizabeth) and her great-great-grandmother (Queen Mary, wife of King George V). “She’s Beatrice Elizabeth Mary, so Beatrice has the names of all English queens since 1910,” royal commentator Wesley Kerr said. (Queen Elizabeth’s mother’s name was also Elizabeth.)
As one can surmise, Elizabeth is a common middle name for many royals, as it pays homage to the family’s former matriarch. In addition to Beatrice, Princess Charlotte (the daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales) carries it as one of her middle names, as does Lady Louise, the daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.
Beatrice continued the “Elizabeth” tradition with her own daughter, naming her Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi upon her birth in September 2021.
Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie was born on March 23, 1990, her first name meaning “well-born” or “noble.” (Well, not wrong.) Eugenie’s middle names are Victoria and Helena, which also pay tribute to Queen Victoria, who reigned for 64 years and whom Queen Elizabeth overtook as the longest-reigning British monarch in history.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Jennifer Hudson and Common Appear to Confirm They're Dating in the Most Romantic Way Ever
Swoon!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
New Book Reveals for the First Time a Poignant Two-Word Promise Queen Camilla Made Immediately After Queen Elizabeth Died
The book shares a glimpse behind the curtain of the deep love between King Charles and his queen.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
We’ve Had It All Wrong About Why Princess Kate Didn’t Go with Prince William to Balmoral on the Day Queen Elizabeth Died
A new royal book clears it up.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Elizabeth Was Reportedly Angry About the Sussexes' Decision to Name Their Daughter Lilibet
Lilibet was the deeply personal familial nickname of Her late Majesty, only used in the most intimate of circles.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
New Book Details the Exact Moment King Charles Found Out His Mother, Queen Elizabeth, Had Died
With just two words, Charles’ world completely changed.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Elizabeth’s Former Press Secretary Doesn’t Remember Her Being As “Glum and Boring” In Real Life As She Is Portrayed On ‘The Crown’
He gives a frank assessment of the performances of all three Queen Elizabeths: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
A 2020 Letter from Queen Elizabeth Demands That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Be Provided With Effective Security”—Even After Moving to the U.S.
“It is imperative.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
How Did Queen Elizabeth Really Feel About Then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles’ Polarizing 2005 Wedding?
This week’s final installment of ‘The Crown’ will cover the wedding as the series wraps up for good.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
There Was an “Unspoken Deal Behind the Scenes” Between Queen Elizabeth and Then Prince Charles Over Camilla
The late Queen “always detested Camilla,” royal expert Christopher Andersen said.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
It Seems King Charles Is into Hot Goss Just Like The Rest of Us
Interestingly, his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, apparently was as well.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Elizabeth and (Then) Prince Charles’ Relationship Suffered Because of His Relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, Andrew Morton Says
“He could love her, but he needed to leave her,” the Firm (and Her late Majesty) said at the time.
By Rachel Burchfield