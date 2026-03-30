As the future King of England, Prince William has likely been preparing for the role for most of his life. According to a new royal biography, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother both wanted to ensure the Prince of Wales had the "education" necessary to prepare him to be monarch.

In new biography, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers revealed that the late Queen started asserting some influence over William while he was a child.

"As a result of Diana's growing influence over her children and, at the time, Charles's lack of it, The Queen set about subtly constructing her own authority over the future King," Myers wrote. "Together with Charles, she delicately introduced William to the concept of his destiny, while also making clear that the family was supposed to be dedicated to its people and not to serving one's own purposes."

Article continues below

"Together with Charles, she delicately introduced William to the concept of his destiny." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Queen's focus on Prince William might have been misconstrued by some as picking "favorites." But as Myers explained, "[W]hile this rather unique education could perhaps be classed as favoritism, and none of the other grandchildren received this attention, both The Queen and the Queen Mother were intent on instilling in William the tools that would be essential for his future as a monarch."

The royal expert also suggested that the Queen Mother's focus on Prince William might have created a slight divide between the royal and his brother, Prince Harry.

"The Queen Mother, in particular, doted on William, sending him small gifts and letters of encouragement throughout the years, and early on became the biggest enforcer of William's concept of his destiny," per Myers.

Myers continued, "During family occasions, the Queen Mother would insist William be seated beside her, further reinforcing his position as heir and sowing the seeds of the unspoken difference between him and Harry."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The Queen and the Queen Mother were intent on instilling in William the tools that would be essential for his future as a monarch." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether or not Prince William was actually The Queen's "favorite" grandchild remains unknown. Of course, it's entirely possible that the late monarch simply wanted to ensure the Crown was in good hands after her death.