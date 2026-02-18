Snoop Dogg Tells Martha Stewart Queen Elizabeth Was His "Home Girl” During Royal Visit at Olympics
He's the king of unexpected friendships.
While Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg might be unlikely best friends, Queen Elizabeth isn't necessarily someone you'd associate with the rapper turned unofficial Team USA mascot. But in an Instagram Reel shared by Stewart on Wednesday, February 18, Snoop shared his affection for the late Queen when they visited Milan's historic opera house, La Scala, during the Winter Olympics.
When told they were going to step into the building's royal box, Snoop Dogg gasped and said, "The royal box?" with Stewart adding, "We are about to be in the royal box. Where Queen Elizabeth sat!"
The "Drop It Like It's Hot" singer appeared to be thrilled by the news, exclaiming, "Oh wow, The Queen was my lady. That was my home girl."
A photo posted by on
The duo then stepped on stage to watch an opera singer perform, with Snoop Dogg playing conductor.
This isn't the first time the rapper has expressed his fondness for the late Queen. In 1994, Snoop was nearly deported from the U.K. while on tour because of murder charges against him, which were later dropped.
"When they tried to kick me out of England, The Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in the U.K., so she gave me permission to be here," he once told The Guardian.
"Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country,” he added. "They love my music, and it is what it is. There’s a mutual love and respect."
As for Snoop's opera visit, Stewart advised fans to watch NBC's Olympic coverage at 8 p.m. EST on February 18 to see more of their opera house visit—and perhaps there's another Queen Elizabeth shout out in store.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.