Snoop Dogg Tells Martha Stewart Queen Elizabeth Was His "Home Girl” During Royal Visit at Olympics

While Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg might be unlikely best friends, Queen Elizabeth isn't necessarily someone you'd associate with the rapper turned unofficial Team USA mascot. But in an Instagram Reel shared by Stewart on Wednesday, February 18, Snoop shared his affection for the late Queen when they visited Milan's historic opera house, La Scala, during the Winter Olympics.

When told they were going to step into the building's royal box, Snoop Dogg gasped and said, "The royal box?" with Stewart adding, "We are about to be in the royal box. Where Queen Elizabeth sat!"

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" singer appeared to be thrilled by the news, exclaiming, "Oh wow, The Queen was my lady. That was my home girl."

Queen Elizabeth is pictured in the royal box at the La Scala theater in Milan during a 2000 trip to Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The duo then stepped on stage to watch an opera singer perform, with Snoop Dogg playing conductor.

This isn't the first time the rapper has expressed his fondness for the late Queen. In 1994, Snoop was nearly deported from the U.K. while on tour because of murder charges against him, which were later dropped.

"When they tried to kick me out of England, The Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in the U.K., so she gave me permission to be here," he once told The Guardian.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg joined USA figure skater Ilia Malinin at the 2026 Winter Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country,” he added. "They love my music, and it is what it is. There’s a mutual love and respect."

As for Snoop's opera visit, Stewart advised fans to watch NBC's Olympic coverage at 8 p.m. EST on February 18 to see more of their opera house visit—and perhaps there's another Queen Elizabeth shout out in store.