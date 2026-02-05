Crown Princess Mary is All Business and Butterflies in 54th Birthday Photo
The Queen of the Danes is still an Aussie girl at heart.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Proving that you don’t look your age when you’re unproblematic, Queen Mary celebrated her 54th birthday despite looking at least a decade younger. The Danish royal family released a new portrait to mark the occasion, in celebration of The Mary Foundation. The Queen of Denmark looks professional and elegant in a bottle green suit, blush blouse, and delicate butterfly brooch in the portrait taken in March 2025 by Stine Heilmann.
Queen Mary of Denmark was born Mary Donaldson in Tasmania, Australia. She had an unconventional route to the royal throne, meeting her husband at an iconic Sydney bar called The Slip Inn during the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She assumed the role as Crown Princess, and later Queen, with a huge amount of public approval and affection, and has been hailed as a thoroughly modern example of a queen.
A post shared by Kongehuset 🇩🇰 (@detdanskekongehus)
A photo posted by on
The Queen of the Danes has plenty to look forward to this year, with her first official trip to Australia since her coronation coming up very soon. The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described it as “an honour to welcome Their Majesties The King and Queen of Denmark back to Australia,” as he announced their visit later this year. While the itinerary has not been formally announced, we’re sure there will be a balance of diplomatic business and hometown pleasure. We’re sure Queen Mary will find time for her favorite Australian traditions, like visiting Bunnings for a sausage sizzle.
Despite being Queen of Denmark and serving the Danish royal family for over 20 years, Queen Mary is still an Aussie Girl at heart. For her 54th birthday portraits, she wore a teal suit from Scanlan Theodore, the self-described “Australian Fashion House For The Global Woman.” Queen Mary has been a great ambassador for both Danish and Australian fashion designers, proving she is a true global woman.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.