Crown Princess Mary is All Business and Butterflies in 54th Birthday Photo

Proving that you don’t look your age when you’re unproblematic, Queen Mary celebrated her 54th birthday despite looking at least a decade younger. The Danish royal family released a new portrait to mark the occasion, in celebration of The Mary Foundation. The Queen of Denmark looks professional and elegant in a bottle green suit, blush blouse, and delicate butterfly brooch in the portrait taken in March 2025 by Stine Heilmann.

Queen Mary of Denmark was born Mary Donaldson in Tasmania, Australia. She had an unconventional route to the royal throne, meeting her husband at an iconic Sydney bar called The Slip Inn during the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She assumed the role as Crown Princess, and later Queen, with a huge amount of public approval and affection, and has been hailed as a thoroughly modern example of a queen.

Queen Mary wears a Scanlan Theodore suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Mary and King Frederik attend the New Year's Reception earlier this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen of the Danes has plenty to look forward to this year, with her first official trip to Australia since her coronation coming up very soon. The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described it as “an honour to welcome Their Majesties The King and Queen of Denmark back to Australia,” as he announced their visit later this year. While the itinerary has not been formally announced, we’re sure there will be a balance of diplomatic business and hometown pleasure. We’re sure Queen Mary will find time for her favorite Australian traditions, like visiting Bunnings for a sausage sizzle.

Despite being Queen of Denmark and serving the Danish royal family for over 20 years, Queen Mary is still an Aussie Girl at heart. For her 54th birthday portraits, she wore a teal suit from Scanlan Theodore, the self-described “Australian Fashion House For The Global Woman.” Queen Mary has been a great ambassador for both Danish and Australian fashion designers, proving she is a true global woman.