If You Want Chicer Leggings Outfits, This Sneaker Color Combination Works Every Time
Hailey Bieber knows a plain black workout set looks so much better with it.
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When I'm rolling out of bed and out the door to a workout, chic-ifying my black leggings is often the last thing on my mind. I know, I know: You'd expect a senior fashion news editor to put Oscars red carpet-level effort into every look, even the ones that get sweaty. But with Hailey Bieber's latest template for errands in Los Angeles, I'm confident I don't need to exert that much effort after all. All I really need is the right neutral sneaker color combination to break up a throw-on-and-go, monochromatic set.
Shortly after lighting up the Oscars after-party circuit in vintage-inspired Giorgio Armani Privé, Bieber was back on her casual-chic beat: running around Los Angeles in New Balances (and a Chanel bag) one day, black leggings and a matching cropped jacket the next. Most fashion editors would pause for the tote that sent all of Paris into a shopping frenzy, but my eyes went straight to Bieber's black leggings and—surprise—sneakers showing off a Lindt truffle color combination of brown and cream.
Now, Bieber's brown sneakers are partially a sign of the entrepreneur doing her promotional duty: They're from Skylrk, husband Justin Bieber's streetwear brand.Article continues below
More importantly for fashion people with an outfit-planning allergy (that's me), this sneaker's color combination has more to offer than a celebrity tie-in. The cream base and brown accents along the outside work together to make the best kind of neutral accessory: One whose palette typically flies under the radar, but pops against a plain black set. The effect just wouldn't be the same with matte black sneakers, would it?
Of course, the beauty of a double-neutral sneaker is that it complements so much more than Pilates Princess leggings. I'm just as likely to wear my New Balance version with my favorite spring skirt trend as I am with a Lycra matching set. And when my alarm goes off tomorrow morning? I'll feel instantly more presentable in my all-black leggings and jacket, thanks to Bieber's sneaker example.
Shop Chocolate Brown and Cream Sneakers
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Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up, to The A-List Edit, a newsletter where she tests celeb-approved trends IRL.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For more, check out her Substack, Reliable Narrator.