The Mystery Behind Princess Kate’s State Banquet Ballgown

For the glittering State Banquet honoring the President and First Lady of Nigeria, Princess Kate arrived at Windsor Castle in a flowing green ballgown. The conservative neckline and long sleeves paid respect to the modest culture in Nigeria, while the deep green color was an homage to Nigeria’s flag and national colors of green and white, showing off Princess Kate’s expert sartorial diplomacy skills.

Princess Kate wore a green gown from Andrew Gn. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales chose Queen Mary's Lovers Knot tiara for the occasion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Surprisingly, Princess Kate did not look to a Nigerian designer for this important fashion moment. Instead, the Princess of Wales wore a bespoke ballgown from Andrew Gn, a now-retired Singaporean designer that she has worked with in the past. The designer stopped producing clothing in 2023, three years before the princess wore this design. While the color and conservative style makes it a perfect choice for this State Banquet, where—and when—did the gown come from?

Andrew Gn confirmed to MiddletonMaven on Instagram that he created the gown for the Princess of Wales in 2022, before his retirement in 2023. When asked about the long span of time between producing the garment and the princess wearing it, he described his belief in “heritage design,” noting that his styles were “beautifully made pieces to be treasured and passed down to the next generation, much like jewelry.” Rather than creating a one-time, flash-in-the-pan style, this classically designed ballgown will work time and again.

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Royal guests arrive at the State Banquet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore Andrew Gn for Trooping the Colour 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales wore a design from Andrew Gn once before, when she commissioned a bejewelled coat for Trooping the Colour in 2023. It is likely that both items were commissioned at the same time, shortly before the designer’s retirement. Again, a Singaporean designer seems an interesting choice for a very British occasion, until you look back on the Court Circular for that year: in 2023, Prince William hosted the Earthshot Awards in Singapore.

It is possible—in fact, very likely—that the Princess of Wales initially intended to join him for a longer visit to Singapore, and this bespoke green ballgown would have been perfect for the awards ceremony. Unfortunately, Prince George’s exam schedule kept the princess at home.

Luckily, Princess Kate’s penchant for recycling clothing and designer Andrew Gn’s “heritage design” ethos meant that this gown could be tucked in the wardrobe until the perfect occasion presented itself. Paired with Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara and the Queen Mother’s earrings, this gown had its moment to shine for the Nigerian State Banquet.