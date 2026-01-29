Queen Mary Styles Winter's Most Regal Cape Dress With Her Second Tiara in a Week

Let's face it, the end of January isn't the ideal time to dress for a formal occasion (take it from someone about to attend a wedding in Michigan). Eveningwear that's at least slightly warm but still chic is tough to find. For Queen Mary of Denmark, she found the perfect combination of elegant and cozy when she attended a state banquet with King Frederik on Wednesday, January 28.

The Danish king and queen just wrapped up a visit to Estonia earlier this week and are now visiting Lithuania, with the couple attending an elegant banquet hosted by the country's president and first lady on Wednesday night. Queen Mary debuted a long-sleeved burgundy gown by Elie Saab for the occasion, with the belted dress including a dramatic cape that sweeps across the front of the design.

She paired the gown with her royal orders and one of her most cherished tiaras, known as the Edwardian Tiara or Diamond Necklace Tiara. The diamond headpiece is unusual for a modern royal collection as she purchased it herself at a 2012 auction, per royal jewelry blog The Court Jeweller.

King Frederik (second from right), Queen Mary (second from left), Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda (right) and his wife Diana Nausediene (left) pose as they welcome guests for a state banquet at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The group greets Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen at the state banquet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tiara came as part of a set including "a pair of later ear screws set with numerous rose and old mine-cut diamonds, circular-cut rubies and spinels, mounted in 14k gold and silver," per The Court Jeweller.

Mary's Edwardian design can also be converted to a necklace, although she typically wears the diamond and ruby piece as a tiara. She used to wear the original diamond drop earrings that came with the set, but had a new, much larger pair created to match the tiara/necklace's design in 2017.

Queen Mary chose the bolder drop earrings for her banquet in Lithuania, finishing off her look with a pair of burgundy suede Gianvito Rossi pumps—a favorite of Princess Kate's, too.

This isn't the first time Mary has worn a tiara this week. Just a day before her elegant evening in Lithuania, the Danish queen attended a state banquet in Estonia while wearing her diamond wedding tiara and a custom navy Prada gown.

