Ralph Lauren has designed Team USA's Olympics and Paralympics Opening and Closing Ceremony uniforms since the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Nearly twenty years later, the legacy continues. On December 4, the designer unveiled the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics looks: Opening and Closing Ceremony outfits that combine nods to vintage ski racing gear and high-altitude performance with Ralph Lauren's signature take on Americana motifs.

For the February 6 Opening Ceremony, Team USA will arrive in a nostalgic take on winter whites. Ralph Lauren reimagined its viral American flag sweater for two weeks of skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating with an intarsia knit in red, white, and blue. It's paired to tailored wool trousers and a vintage-inspired toggle coat—plus a coordinating intarsia knit beanie.

Team USA athletes wearing the Opening Ceremony uniform. (Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

Once the Games conclude on February 22, athletes including snowboarder Chloe Kim and ice skater Alysa Liu will count up their medals in tri-color utility jackets. They're each emblazoned with "2026" across the front, plus a sprinkling of Team USA patches.

The 2026 Winter Olympics mark Ralph Lauren's tenth Games designing exclusively for Team USA. “The significance and sheer magnitude of dressing our nation’s incredible athletes–on the most dramatic stage in sport as they pursue their lifelong dreams–is an honor that never fades," David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer, Ralph Lauren Corporation, said in a press release. "Our design philosophy has always been about creating dreams and telling stories through style, and these uniforms, both timeless and modern, reflect the passion, optimism, and relentless pursuit of excellence that embody the American spirit."

Already, Team USA athletes like Paralympic snowboarder Brenna Huckaby are counting down the minutes until they suit up in their Olympic uniforms.

Team USA athletes wearing the Closing Ceremony uniform. (Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

Team USA Paralympic Snowboarder Brenna Huckaby wearing the Opening Ceremony uniform. (Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

“I love how clean and tailored the Opening Ceremony uniform is. It feels very put-together and fits really well," she tells Marie Claire. "My favorite piece is the flag turtleneck with the snowflakes because I can wear it after the Games. I think we’re going to look really good."

The second look on the roster also speaks to her competitive side: "And I mean, I love how the Closing Ceremony uniform looks fast."

Brenna Huckaby wearing the Closing Ceremony uniform. (Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

Athletes like Huckaby have an even more expansive Ralph Lauren wardrobe to pull from when they touch down in Milan. So do their friends and family. Ralph Lauren has also released an expansive collection for showing team spirit beyond the slopes, ranging from colorblock rugby shirts and glossy puffer jackets to an Olympic take on the Polo Ralph Lauren teddy bear tee.

Huckaby's eyeing a rink-inspired jersey for her downtime between races. “I love the hockey-jersey top in the women’s line. With a pair of jeans, it would be really cute for a casual night out," she says.

Another look at Team USA's Opening Ceremony uniforms. (Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

For these athletes, the Olympic Games are about much more than suiting up in custom gear. It's about competing after years of preparation—and celebrating the work with their teammates and families. “I’m most excited to have my family there this time," Huckaby says. "It feels like a delayed celebration from the last Games since they couldn’t be there because of COVID. My family is my village, and being able to do this with them— surrounded by the people I love—means a lot.”

Still, the Ralph Lauren uniforms are Team USA's first introduction to their competitors on the Milan Cortina stage. The Opening and Closing Ceremony looks echo what the previous nine editions have already said: They're ready to go for gold, in style.

