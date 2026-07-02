I don’t know about you, but I can't stop thinking about Dua Lipa’s wedding content. From her glamorous bachelorette party in Ibiza to her star-studded ceremony in Sicily, the pop star hosted the bridal fashion extravaganza of my dreams.

Now that she's officially back in New York City, it looks like she's trading her Versace, Chanel , Bottega , and Schiaparelli for a far more casual wardrobe.

Dua Lipa was spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios on July 1, wearing a look that perfectly played into the sportif trend —a hybrid aesthetic blending functional activewear and elevated clothing. The “Houdini” singer grounded her World Cup-ready outfit with the basics: an Ann Demeulemeester top and Polo Ralph Lauren denim shorts. But it was her accessories that truly took things to the next level. She teamed burgundy Chanel ballet flats with a Palace London cap worn backwards, creating a contrast that felt stadium-worthy, suited for the week's scorching temperatures, and undeniably chic.

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Dua Lipa leans into the sportif trend with a baseball cap, ballet flats, and a designer bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This sporty-chic aesthetic isn’t a new addition to Dua Lipa's style playbook. Just a few days ago, she posted an Instagram carousel of vacation photos, featuring herself in a baby blue SSC Napoli jersey paired with a stringy white bikini.

Lipa traded a traditional cover-up for a soccer jersey while on vacation. (Image credit: Dua Lipa)

Her latest looks were possibly inspired by fashion’s Spring 2026 collections, many of which showcased sportif-coded outfits. On Loewe’s runway, co-creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez styled a billowing windbreaker with skin-baring hot pants and whimsical jelly shoes. Meanwhile, Staud paired its version of a sporty jacket with a striped button-down and a lace-trimmed skirt.

During the Spring 2026 fashion week circuit, Staud and Loewe co-signed the sportif trend. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Backed by Dua Lipa and a handful of designers, the sportif aesthetic is already topping the trend charts this season and it’s not going anywhere. There are a few more weeks of World Cup matches left, after all—plenty of time to style a sports jersey or a baseball cap in game-winning fashion. Ahead, shop the athletic-inspired look for yourself.

Shop the Sportif Trend, Inspired by Dua Lipa

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