Celebrities can't pull off the flared jeans revival with just any shoes. Wider hems take flats and even sneaker trends out of the equation, in favor of options with a little extra height. Take Jennifer Lopez's brown boots on January 20 for example: She prevented her bottoms from dragging with her bulkiest boots of the season so far.

A top-secret business meeting brought the A-lister to Los Angeles, dressed in her signature workwear staples. On top, Lopez layered a white T-shirt beneath a herringbone tweed blazer, the same Ralph Lauren jacket she wore during another lunch meeting on Jan. 14. Her beloved Dior jeans traded places with an ultra-flared pair in a slightly darker wash.

Since the jeans stretched a bit too long on the "Let's Get Loud" singer, she grew taller with block-heel boots in chocolate brown leather. The exact brand behind the boots remains a mystery, but their curved, Western-inspired toe boxes and thick 3.5" heels resemble the $1,990 Donnely Boots from Ralph Lauren.

On Jan. 20, J.Lo was impossible to miss in the flared jeans trend, alongside the ultimate brown boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Ralph Lauren Donnely 90 Mm Calfskin Boot (Were $1,990) $1,400 at Ralph Lauren

Considering the Maid In Manhattan star's closet is a Hermès goldmine, it's hard to believe she hasn't sourced it publicly since Sept. 2025. Tuesday's meeting finally marked the end of her five-month hiatus with a Hermès Kelly Bag in navy blue crocodile. Lopez added this exotic color to her collection in late 2024, before carrying it to Málaga, Spain, last summer.

Similar styles—featuring the same gold hardware—currently sell secondhand for $80,000. However, should itty-bitty diamonds decorate the turn-lock closure, it could've set Lopez back $260,000. Only an eagle-eyed Hermès shopper (or Lopez herself) can set the record straight.

Flared jeans were made to be worn with her navy Hermès Kelly. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jeans and boots have been a bona fide Lopez pairing since 2009, whether the latter boast Saint Laurent, Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, or even Ugg tags. Early last year, platform Ugg boots saved her baggiest of jeans from scuffing on multiple occasions. Toward the end of 2025, however, sky-high Saint Laurent ankle booties gave her Uggs some much-deserved days off.

Judging by her latest Ugg-less look, Lopez is still making room on her shoe rack for more elevated boots. Spring 2026 runways from Hermès, Maison Margiela, and Balmain were stocked with options, should she need inspiration for more ways to wear her favorite flared jeans.

