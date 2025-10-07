Queen Máxima Steals a Page From Queen Elizabeth’s Style Playbook in a Nearly Decade-Old Fuchsia Dress

Whether it's a neon coat or a dazzling tiara, Queen Máxima never fails to make a bold fashion statement—and she brought back a favorite fuchsia dress to open the Tilburg Trade Fair on Tuesday, October 7. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the event, the Queen of the Netherlands chose a Barbie-esque Oscar de la Renta dress that she’s worn several times over the past seven-plus years, bringing a pop of color to the city of Tilburg.

We first saw this cheerful dress in 2018, when King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima were on an official visit to the United Kingdom. While visiting London, Máxima wore the pink frock for a photo moment with Duchess Sophie—who was then styled the Countess of Wessex—and the clever choice of outfit stood out amongst the gray London backdrop.

Queen Máxima wears Oscar de la Renta to the Tilburg Trade Fair on October 7. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Máxima is pictured on a visit to London in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crafted from a soft wool blend, the dress features contrasting black leaf-patterned sequin embroidery, long sleeves and an A-line silhouette. Queen Máxima wore the pink look again to attend the Nibud Jubilee Congress in 2019, pairing it with a Philip Treacy hat and a pair of shoulder-sweeping black statement earrings.

The most iconic royal women know the power of a bold dress, and Queen Máxima is the perfect example. Similar to the late Queen Elizabeth, choosing bright colors and designs ensures that she can be seen in the biggest of crowds.

Queen Elizabeth II used bright colors to stand out in a crowd. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Maxima wears a striking green jumpsuit at a 2025 NATO summit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the 2016 documentary, The Queen at 90, Duchess Sophie explained, “someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.” She added, “[a queen] needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen'.”

Queen Maxima’s style can best be described as bright, bold, and risk-taking, with Tatler describing her as the most fashion-forward royal woman. Whether it’s a pink dress that’s lived in her closet for nearly a decade or a caped jumpsuit, the Queen of the Netherlands knows how to stand out.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors