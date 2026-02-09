Orange might be a tough color to pull off, but no one does a tangerine hue like the Dutch royal family. While the British royals are known as the Windsors, the Netherlands is home to the House of Orange-Nassau, and King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia have been showing off their best patriotic gear at the 2026 Winter Olympics this week.

Mom, dad and daughter all matched in bright orange Fila Team NL puffer coats at the opening ceremony in Milan on Friday night, and they've been keeping the team spirit going ever since.

Heir to the throne Princess Catharina-Amalia, who is known as the Princess of Orange, has been styling her vibrant coat with brown Adidas Handball Spezial sneakers and jeans, while mom Máxima gave her jacket a regal upgrade on Sunday.

Princess Catharina-Amalia, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander arriving at the speed skating stadium in Milan on February 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The dutch queen greeted Queen Sonja of Norway at the speed skating event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The family matched in orange Fila puffers for the opening ceremony on February 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dutch queen, who wore a new brown Massimo Dutti sweater vest, crisp white shirt and a brick red Massimo Dutti suede skirt, carried her Fila puffer as she arrived to watch the 5000m speed skating finals on February 8.

She accessorized with a classic quilted red Chanel bag and Team NL scarf, stopping to dole out hugs to Queen Sonja and King Harald of Norway, who were on hand to support Norwegian skaters at the event.

Meanwhile, King Willem-Alexander has been wearing an old school orange and black varsity jacket, sporting the same coat to take in the team figure skating event on Monday, February 9.

On Monday, the Dutch king and queen also watched Jutta Leerdam of Team Netherlands win gold after breaking the Olympic record in the speed skating women's 1000m event—a proud moment for Team NL.

