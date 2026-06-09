Dua Lipa and Emma Watson Are Both in Italy, But the Sandal Trends They're Styling Couldn't Be More Different
Watson's are a lot more advanced than a classic flip flop.
Summer is my favorite season for celebrity street styling. There's something so exciting about never knowing where fashion girls will resurface—or what they'll be wearing on their remote vacation. I was shocked to see Emma Watson out and about in Venice on June 8, let alone in an anti-flip-flops trend.
Watson is coming up on a week in Italy, though her beachside sightings have been slim to none. I'm all for paparazzi giving her some space. Then again, it would've been a crime not to capture her Italy-approved It shoes. Dua Lipa, who celebrated her second wedding close by last weekend, brought the heeled flip-flops trend abroad. Watson, on the other hand, kept it classically coastal in traditional Mexican huarache sandals.
First, picture the high-vamp uppers and low-profile soles of loafers. Then, replace conventional leather with woven cinnamon-colored bands, which criss-cross each other from toe box to heel. Some fashion girls might call them fisherman sandals. Two key differences—the braids' thickness and the uppers' vertical straps—make the style more breathable than yester-summer's boat shoes.
Watson's huarache sandals felt surprisingly mature, especially compared to flirty flip-flops. But she didn't take her vacation outfit too seriously. She styled the woven flats with a white pajama set, which featured an oversize collar and a girlish floral print. The Harry Potter alum even played around with cherry-shaped earrings and the beaded necklace trend.
Believe it or not, flip-flops of some sort might've helped Watson blend in with the locals. Instead, huarache sandals declared her an out-of-tower fashion girl. It's unclear where the actor found her flats, but Nisolo offers an almost identical pair. What's more, the Tennesse-based brand crafts its shoes in Peru and Mexico.
Similar styles also had a starring role in Spring 2026 collections. Everyone from Fendi to Casadei trotted out woven, foot-baring sandals, in the spirit of Alaïa's mesh ballet flats. The rich history of huaraches is certainly worth spotlighting, though. The silhouette can be traced back 500 years.
Take it from Watson: When flip-flops inevitably start to feel too predictable, widen your horizons to more intricately crafted alternatives. It's a surefire way to stand out on summer's style scene, no matter where you jet off to.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.