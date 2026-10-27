Queen Maxima Embraces Her Y2K Side in a Lacy Black Camisole as She Slips Into a DJ Set With Princess Alexia

The crowd gathered at the Amsterdam Dance Event partied the night away over the weekend, but there was a very unlikely guest dancing alongside them. In a video and photos shared by Amsterdam event venue Hemkade, 55-year-old Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is seen singing and dancing in the crowd with her 21-year-old daughter, Princess Alexia.
"Proud to have welcomed Queen Máxima and Princess Alexia to Hemkade during ADE! " Hemkade posted on Instagram. "Turns out the queen is a huge fan of @armandvanhelden 👑 A first in our venue’s 32-year history."
Maxima looked like she could've been at a Y2K nightclub as she got into Armand Van Helden's set, with the queen clutching a drink while chatting to some fellow guests in another video.
If you're old enough to have gone clubbing (or attended high school) in the early 2000s, Maxima's lace-trimmed black tank top might have triggered some serious memories. The lacy camisole has made its way back to the fashion scene, with Queen Maxima styling hers with oversized hoop earrings and a chunky gold necklace.
Maxima and Alexia are big house music fans, with the princess having flown home from London, where she's studying at University College London, especially for the Amsterdam Dance Event.
The five-day day electronic music festival celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, and in a clip shared by Hemkade, Princess Alexia said she "had the best time" while speaking with Armand Van Helden.
Queen Maxima chimed in that Alexia had requested "Mommy, you'll come with me to London?" to see the performer. But when the queen noted she "had to work," they made an alternate plan to see him at the ADE instead.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.