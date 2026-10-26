Royal Photographer Sheds Light On "Hard-Working" Lady Louise's "Steely Determination"

Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s 22-year-old daughter and Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest granddaughter, is stepping out into the real world. She’s finishing her degree at the University of St Andrews in June after three years of studying, continuing her carriage riding hobby, participating in the university’s Officer Training Corps, and taking part in a performing arts group—just to name a few of her accomplishments.
"Things like that give you extra confidence,” royal photographer James Whatling told Hello, referring to Lady Louise’s varied hobbies and activities. Lady Louise has become well known for enjoying a variety of extracurriculars, managing an impressive study schedule, and even taking on a summer job. She is a hardworking young woman with a ‘can-do’ attitude at an age when many girls are busy making TikTok dance videos. "One thing that strikes me about her is that she may be quiet and you don’t see a lot of her, but I think underneath all that there’s a steely determination.”
Lady Louise seems to carry that determination in everything she does, from work to hobbies. "You see her with the horses, and she commands them,” James Whatling said, referring to Lady Louise’s passion for horses—especially carriage riding, a hobby she carried on from her grandfather, Prince Philip. “She’s fearless,” Whatling said of the carriage riding. “It’s a tricky thing to do."
Her privileged upbringing and well-connected family life have set her up for success, but she’s choosing to live as normal of a life as possible. Refusing a royal title or working royal role, Lady Louise is looking at a future of privacy and fulfilling work.
"She is very grounded and down-to-earth,” James Whatling shared. “You wouldn't know she was a royal.” Lady Louise surprised guests at the Royal Windsor Horse Show where she worked as a parking lot attendant. It must have been a surprise to onlookers to spot Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter out in a grassy field, directing traffic.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour,Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.