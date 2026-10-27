Carole and Michael Middleton's Parenting Ensured Princess Kate Became the Monarchy's “Golden Key,” Says Royal Author

As Prince William and Princess Kate prepare themselves for a future on the throne, their royal roles have become more important than ever. When the Royal Family welcomed Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman for an official state visit on October 20, the Princess of Wales showed how soft diplomacy is done—and one royal biographer says that her upbringing plays a “key” role.
Jobson continued that Kate, who sparkled in Queen Elizabeth’s Greville Chandelier Earrings, “looked every inch a future Queen” at the sumptuous banquet.
Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said that the Princess of Wales also plays an important role in developing international relations.
"Catherine is absolutely key to these visits,” Seward said. “She’s able to deal with almost anyone, and I think that’s because her parents instilled in her the importance of good manners. She’s become the golden key, if you like."
Body language expert Darren Stanton recently told Marie Claire that Princess Kate's quiet ability to make “people feel at ease” is her royal superpower.
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Speaking on behalf of UK online slots provider Betfair Casino, Stanton says that the “ability to read a situation is a real strength of Catherine’s.”
"She understands that, while this is a very formal state occasion, there are people there who may feel a little nervous or intimidated by the setting," he said. "She does not need to dominate the interaction or draw attention to herself; instead, she uses her warmth, confidence and ability to read people to make everyone around her feel comfortable."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.