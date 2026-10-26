Zara Tindall Trades Her Trendy, Under-$150 Leather Skirt for a 2026 Update of an Old Trouser Suit

Queen Elizabeth might no longer be with us, but Zara Tindall has continued to fly the flag for British horse racing. Whether it's Royal Ascot or the Cheltenham Festival, Princess Anne’s daughter attends every equestrian event she can get to—and Zara showed how autumnal dressing is done at two recent races.
Prince William’s first cousin, 45, looked sharp in a tailored gray suit over the weekend as she joined her close friend Dolly Maude for a day at Cheltenham Racecourse. Zara gave a fresh twist to the gray and maroon outfit she wore to the races with Princess Eugenie in March 2025, keeping the same burgundy turtleneck and hat but swapping out her traditional suit jacket for a blazer with a notched collar and matching trousers.
Fairfax & Favor
Blenheim Saddle Bag - Mahogany Leather
Zara also swapped out the Aspinal clutch she carried last year, carrying a roomy maroon crossbody by Fairfax & Favor.
The royal was announced as a brand ambassador for the British luxury clothing and accessories brand in 2025, and she also carried a Fairfax & Favor bag while attending the Qatar Racing British Champions Day last week.
Fairfax & Favor
Sybil Blazer
Fairfax & Favor
Sennowe Belt - Chocolate
Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, joined fellow equestrian aficionado Queen Camilla at Ascot Racecourse on October 17, and she embraced British countryside style in a wool blazer by Fairfax & Favor. She cinched her waist with a brown suede belt by the brand, adding a white pussybow blouse underneath her jacket.
Fairfax & Favor
Connie Saddle Bag
HOUSE OF BRUAR
Ladies Faux Leather Skirt Chocolate
Leather skirts have been spotted everywhere for fall this year, and Zara paired her blazer with a chocolate brown faux leather skirt by Scottish heritage retailer House of Bruar.
She styled the skirt with riding boots and a chic brown hat topped with a bow, and once again, the royal carried a Fairfax & Favor bag—this time choosing a mahogany-hued saddle style with gold hardware.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.