Zara Tindall Trades Her Trendy, Under-$150 Leather Skirt for a 2026 Update of an Old Trouser Suit

Princess Anne's daughter is the queen of Horse Girl style.

Kristin Contino&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
A split image of Zara Tindall in a gray suit and maroon hat and Zara Tindall in a brown blazer and hat
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth might no longer be with us, but Zara Tindall has continued to fly the flag for British horse racing. Whether it's Royal Ascot or the Cheltenham Festival, Princess Anne’s daughter attends every equestrian event she can get to—and Zara showed how autumnal dressing is done at two recent races.

Prince William’s first cousin, 45, looked sharp in a tailored gray suit over the weekend as she joined her close friend Dolly Maude for a day at Cheltenham Racecourse. Zara gave a fresh twist to the gray and maroon outfit she wore to the races with Princess Eugenie in March 2025, keeping the same burgundy turtleneck and hat but swapping out her traditional suit jacket for a blazer with a notched collar and matching trousers.

Zara Tindall holding an umbrella walking next to Dolly Maude

Zara Tindall and her friend Dolly Maude attend the William Hill Showcase horse racing meeting on October 24.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Tindall wearing a gray suit holding an umbrella and a maroon bag

Zara carries a Fairfax and Favor bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Tindall walking with Princess Eugenie in burgundy outfits

Zara wore a similar outfit while attending the Cheltenham Festival with Princess Eugenie in 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara also swapped out the Aspinal clutch she carried last year, carrying a roomy maroon crossbody by Fairfax & Favor.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

The royal was announced as a brand ambassador for the British luxury clothing and accessories brand in 2025, and she also carried a Fairfax & Favor bag while attending the Qatar Racing British Champions Day last week.

Zara Tindall wearing a brown leather skirt and blazer walking with mike Tindall behind her

She wore a belted blazer and leather skirt at Ascot Racecourse on October 17.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, joined fellow equestrian aficionado Queen Camilla at Ascot Racecourse on October 17, and she embraced British countryside style in a wool blazer by Fairfax & Favor. She cinched her waist with a brown suede belt by the brand, adding a white pussybow blouse underneath her jacket.

Zara Tindall posing in a leather skirt and blazer with Mike Tindall at Ascot Racecourse

Zara poses with husband Mike Tindall at the event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leather skirts have been spotted everywhere for fall this year, and Zara paired her blazer with a chocolate brown faux leather skirt by Scottish heritage retailer House of Bruar.

She styled the skirt with riding boots and a chic brown hat topped with a bow, and once again, the royal carried a Fairfax & Favor bag—this time choosing a mahogany-hued saddle style with gold hardware.

CATEGORIES
Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.