The Unexpected Way Princess Kate’s Latest Work Project Is Connected To Prince Harry

Princess Kate has been busy working this month, with several under-the-radar engagements announced while the Wales family spends their half-term school break privately. Kensington Palace just shared details on royal engagement from October 8th, with a surprising guest—and a surprising connection to Prince Harry.
The Princess of Wales met with global icon and philanthropist Melinda French Gates to discuss a collaboration in their work. Melinda is the founder of Pivotal, an organization that supports women and young people, while the Princess of Wales is heavily involved in The Royal Foundation for Early Childhood through the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Christian Guy, Executive Director of The Royal Foundation for Early Childhood, emphasized that “it has never been more important to help young people build the foundations for life." Pivotal and the Royal Foundation for Early Childhood will continue working together in the future to collaborate on ways to support these key groups during “a time of division, disconnection and uncertainty.” Guy added that the princess and Melinda French Gates had a “particular energy” through “a shared belief that while today's children face considerable challenges, they also carry extraordinary potential.”
"Building on the work of Heads Together, The Centre for Early Childhood, Pivotal's focus in the United States and the efforts of many others across the field, we considered what more could be done to strengthen young people's wellbeing, belonging and ability to thrive throughout life,” Guy explained. The reference to Heads Together came as a surprise, as the royal project created in 2016 between Prince William, Princess Kate, and Prince Harry has flown under the radar in recent years. Originally designed as a collaboration between the royal trio, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Princess Kate worked together on several events and engagements to support the work and collaboration of mental health charities.
While Prince Harry is not currently a part of Heads Together, the important work they established with the organization carries on. Speaking of the new collaboration between Heads Together, The Centre for Early Childhood, and Pivotal, Christian Guy says, “with supportive relationships, a sense of belonging and opportunities to discover who they are and what they might contribute, every young person can build the confidence, resilience and sense of purpose they need for the future.”
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour,Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.