Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926. However, when the Queen Mother was five months pregnant with Elizabeth, she was involved in a terrible accident, which could have changed the course of history completely.

As reported by the Daily Mail, in January 1926, Elizabeth [the future Queen Mother] was five months pregnant with her first baby. Only by a miracle did she ever gave birth to the child." Per the outlet, the Queen Mother "was involved in a serious car crash, thrown to the floor of the chauffeur-driven limousine she was traveling in." At five months pregnant, this must have been a truly terrifying experience for the royal.

According to the publication, the accident was caused by "a reckless motorist" who dangerously overtook the royal's limousine. In order to avoid a potentially fatal accident, the Royal Family's chauffeur "smashed into a parked bus." Basically, the crash could have "devastated the Royal Family" if the driver hadn't acted so quickly.

The Queen Mother was involved in an accident while five months pregnant with the future Queen Elizabeth II. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Daily Mail reported that the Queen Mother "was bruised and severely shaken" following the accident. Had the crash been fatal, "the whole course of history stood on the brink of change," the outlet explained. Luckily, both the Queen Mother and her baby—the future Queen Elizabeth II—survived the accident.

At the time, the palace had reportedly managed to keep the Queen Mother's pregnancy relatively private. Rather than confirming her pregnancy, a statement was reportedly released calling the accident a "non-event," the publication wrote.

The Royal Family's chauffeur "smashed into a parked bus." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being involved in a car crash while five months pregnant must have been extremely traumatizing for the Queen Mother. Ultimately, her injuries were thankfully rather minor, and baby Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926.