Rihanna is currently in Mumbai to launch Fenty Beauty and she packed two exquisite outfits for the occasion. The superstar also embraced one of Spring 2026's maximalist color trends, before switching up her bold look for a cool leather gown.

On Friday, April 24, the "Umbrella" singer attended her launch party wearing a canary yellow—one of the aforementioned Spring 2026 colors—two-piece set from Mugler's Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection. Rihanna paired the bright yellow leather maxi skirt with a long-sleeve mustard yellow top, coordinating her footwear with the outfit.

Rihanna's jewelry perfectly complemented her striking outfit, with the singer wearing a statement haathphool by Manish Malhotra, as well as Sabyasachi rings and bracelets. She completed her look with a bold red lip and a matching manicure.

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Rihanna wearing a yellow Mugler outfit in Mumbai, India. (Image credit: Sujit JAISWAL / AFP via Getty Images)

On Saturday, April 25, the "Work" singer decided to switch up her style entirely, this time opting for a black dress from Alaïa's Summer/Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection. The turtleneck gown features long sleeves and a long skirt, as well as a croc-embossed leather panel on the bodice.

Rihanna accessorized her dress with black leather peep-toe mules and a white pedicure.

Rihanna wearing a black Alaïa gown to launch Fenty Beauty in Mumbai. (Image credit: Sujit JAISWAL / AFP via Getty Images)

Rihanna's latest appearance has proven just how versatile she is when it comes to style. It's pretty safe to say the icon will never be pigeonholed.

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