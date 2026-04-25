Rihanna Swaps Her Canary Yellow Mugler Outfit for a Leather Alaïa Gown in Mumbai
The superstar knows how to orchestrate a dramatic costume change.
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Rihanna is currently in Mumbai to launch Fenty Beauty and she packed two exquisite outfits for the occasion. The superstar also embraced one of Spring 2026's maximalist color trends, before switching up her bold look for a cool leather gown.
On Friday, April 24, the "Umbrella" singer attended her launch party wearing a canary yellow—one of the aforementioned Spring 2026 colors—two-piece set from Mugler's Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection. Rihanna paired the bright yellow leather maxi skirt with a long-sleeve mustard yellow top, coordinating her footwear with the outfit.
Rihanna's jewelry perfectly complemented her striking outfit, with the singer wearing a statement haathphool by Manish Malhotra, as well as Sabyasachi rings and bracelets. She completed her look with a bold red lip and a matching manicure.Article continues below
On Saturday, April 25, the "Work" singer decided to switch up her style entirely, this time opting for a black dress from Alaïa's Summer/Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection. The turtleneck gown features long sleeves and a long skirt, as well as a croc-embossed leather panel on the bodice.
Rihanna accessorized her dress with black leather peep-toe mules and a white pedicure.
Rihanna's latest appearance has proven just how versatile she is when it comes to style. It's pretty safe to say the icon will never be pigeonholed.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.