Prince Philip’s “Anti-Social” Choice That Upset Queen Elizabeth II

"If you dined with the Queen, you ate what the Queen ate.”

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
The late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, were married for 73 years, so it's no surprise that they had the odd disagreement. The late Queen was only 21-years-old when she got married, and was 94 at the time of Prince Philip’s death in 2021. Their relationship spanned almost all of Queen Elizabeth’s life, which makes it easy to understand that the royal couple would argue on occasion.

Without the usual relationship fodder, like who will take out the trash or who paid the mortgage bill, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s arguments were not your average disagreement. Once, during an overseas tour of Australia early in their marriage, they were accidentally captured by a camera crew mid-argument, with the Queen hurling a shoe at her young husband. Former royal chef, Darren McGrady, shed some light on another one of their differences of opinion that divided their social lives.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were married for 73 years.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip commemorate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on November 20, 2007.

Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, Prince Philip, on their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in 2007.

Apparently, they often disagreed on what foods to serve at dinner parties. "There weren't banned foods, but the Queen didn't like garlic or strong onions, viewing them as antisocial," McGrady told Birmingham Live. The late Queen requested that these ingredients not be used in her dinner party menus, to avoid unattractive breath or overwhelming smells. "Prince Philip, however, loved garlic and would have it at his dinner parties."

It seems unlikely that anyone would argue with the Queen of England over a dinner party menu, and guests were expected to oblige with Her Majesty’s tastes. "During my 11 years with the Queen, we didn't have a single vegetarian, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant guest," McGrady revealed. "If you dined with the Queen, you ate what the Queen ate. If you didn't like it, you'd stop for a McDonald's on the way home."

One wonders if Prince Philip ever had to stop for a Big Mac on the M25 after a garlic argument.

