Traditionally, King Charles hosts a Christmas celebration for members of the Royal Family at Sandringham in Norfolk. While Queen Elizabeth II was known to implement a plethora of festive traditions and rituals, The King reportedly has his own set of rules. In fact, according to a royal author, King Charles has one "unspoken rule" he expects family members to follow at Christmas.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, royal author Robert Jobson explained, "There's an unspoken rule for guests: do not arrive late. There is no grace period." He continued, "After completing the odd custom, dating back to Edward VII, of being weighed on antique jockey's scales, guests are on the clock."

As for what guests can expect from Christmas at Sandringham, Jobson told the outlet, "They change for a formal lunch, served by royal staff in the dining room. Afterwards, most go on an afternoon walk—one of the few moments when the schedule loosens up." The country walk is reportedly followed by a non-optional "afternoon tea."

"There's an unspoken rule for guests: do not arrive late." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal fans will be accustomed to the Royal Family's Christmas Day tradition of attending St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. "What many do not realize is that The King and his family will have been to church once already that morning for a private service, away from the cameras and onlookers," Jobson told the publication.

As for Christmas lunch, the royals even partake in the British tradition of opening Christmas crackers and wearing the silly hats found inside. "Everyone, even the King, wears paper hats from inside the crackers," Jobson explained.

King Charles hosts a Christmas celebration for the Royal Family at Sandringham. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jobson told Hello! that he believes Christmas will be an uplifting affair for the Royal Family in 2025, in spite of the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor saga. "The year has ended on a very positive note for The King, and the good news regarding his health will undoubtedly lift his spirits and those of the people around him," the royal author said. "It will have brought reassurance to both him and his family."

He continued, "It will be good for [Charles] to have a chance to relax among his loved ones. It will be a very special time. I'm sure he will raise a glass this Christmas to those who care for him." As long as they're on time, presumably.