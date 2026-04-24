Netflix's latest weekly K-drama Sold Out on You is a sweet opposites-attract romance for fans of rom-coms like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha or Brewing Love. The SBS TV series, streaming on Wednesdays and Thursdays on Netflix, centers on an unlikely city-meets-country couple. When a workaholic home-shopping-network crosses paths with a grumpy mushroom farmer, their initial bickering gives way to a surprising connection.

The new romance K-drama has plenty of fans watching, thanks in large part to its cast, led by rising newcomers and beloved Korean stars. Read on for everything to know about the Sold Out on You cast, including their connections to hits like Boys Over Flowers and KPop Demon Hunters.

Ahn Hyo-seop as Matthew Lee

(Image credit: Netflix)

Matthew Lee (known to his neighbors as mechuri, or "Quail Lee") is a grumpy-yet-helpful farmer in the rural town of Deokpung Village. He farms the white-flowered nuri mushroom, a popular ingredient for skincare brands, and supplies them to a raw materials company called Gojeuneok Bio. When he terminates his contract with a French cosmetics brand L’Etoile, the mysterious farmer is soon bothered by a very persistent home-shopping host.

Article continues below

Ahn Hyo-seop, 31, is a Korean-Canadian actor and singer who made his K-drama debut in 2015 and went on to star in shows including Still 17, Abyss, Dr. Romantic, Lovers of the Red Sky, and A Time Called You. He's best known among rom-com fans for playing Kang Tae-moo in the 2022 Netflix K-drama Business Proposal. In 2025, he made his English-language acting debut as part of the voice cast of Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, providing the speaking voice for Saja Boys leader Jinu.

Instagram: @imhyoseop

Chae Won-bin as Dam Ye-jin

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dam Ye-jin is a successful host at the fictional home-shopping network HIT. Though she's one of the top sellers at the network, she's an insomniac who's obsessed with work to the point that her boyfriend dumps her for neglecting her social life. Her mission to recruit L’Etoile to HIT puts her on a collision course with the mysterious Matthew Lee.

Chae Won-bin, 25, made her acting debut in 2019 and went on to appear in K-dramas like When My Love Blooms, Voice, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, My Lovely Boxer, and Sweet Home. In 2024, she won four awards for Best New Actress awards for playing Jang Ha-bin in the psychological thriller Doubt. She has also been nominated for a Baeksang Arts Award for playing Uhm Soo-jin in the 2025 Korean movie Yadang: The Snitch.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instagram: @w0nbeen

Kim Bum as Eric Seo

(Image credit: SBS/Netflix)

Eric Seo is the executive director at L’Etoile. He has been living in France, but he returns to Korea to get Matthew to resume selling the nuri mushrooms to the company. Eric also has a prior history with Ye-jin, though she doesn't remember him.

Kim Bum, 36, rose to fame with his role as F4 member So Yi-jung in the classic teen drama Boys Over Flowers. He has since starred in shows like That Winter, The Wind Blows; Law School; and Ghost Doctor; as well as Tale of the Nine-Tailed and its follow-up prequel Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938.

Instagram: @k.kbeom

Yoon Byung-hee as Kang Mu-won

Matthew's brother Kang Mu-won, the co-CEO of Gojeuneok Bio, is played by Yoon Byung-hee. The 44-year-old actor has appeared in supporting roles in dozens of K-dramas, including The Heirs, Signal, Love in the Moonlight, Mr. Sunshine, Vincenzo, All of Us Are Dead, Our Blues, Unlock My Boss, and Tastefully Yours.

Instagram: @choorobh

Goh Doo-sim as Yang Sang-geum

Mrs. Yang, a Deokpung Village elder who works at Matthew's farm, is played by prolific film, K-drama, and theater actress Goh Doo-sim, 74. The Jeju-born performer made her acting debut in 1972 and is known for portraying the "sacrificing mother" in award-winning dramas like Ode to the Han River and More Beautiful Than a Flower. Her most-recent television roles include dramas like Dear My Friends, My Mister, When the Camellia Blooms, Our Blues, and Twinkling Watermelon.