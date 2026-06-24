I'm a Royal Editor—These 7 Royal Beauty Finds Are Going in My Amazon Prime Day Cart
From mascara to hairspray, save big on Meghan, Kate and Queen Elizabeth's favorites.
If you’re looking for the secret to palace-perfect lashes or an updo that stays all night, look no further than Princess Kate and Meghan Markle’s favorite beauty products. As a royal editor, I’m always looking for the latest and greatest royally-approved products, and Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to stock up.
The royals' go-to sunglasses and Superga sneakers are some of the finds that you'll save big on this year, but Prime Day also includes major discounts on skincare, haircare and makeup beloved by the Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex and even the late Queen Elizabeth.
Read on for Prime Day deals that are both royal and editor approved.
Hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker once posted a photo of the products she packed for a royal tour with Princess Kate on Instagram, and it turns out this tried-and-true hairspray is Kate's secret to a long-lasting style. Grab a two-pack for under $25 this Prime Day and you'll be set for any summer event—my friends and I certainly made good use of the Elnett at Royal Ascot this month.
Queen Elizabeth's hat maker told me that she never saw the late monarch wear nail polish, but once upon a time, the late Queen did wear Essie's iconic pale pink Ballet Slippers shade. The brand’s website shared that Queen Elizabeth's hairdresser wrote them asking for a bottle in 1989, and she dubbed it “the only color Her Majesty would wear.”
Another Tatcha product beloved by Meghan is its classic Rice Polish, and this creamy exfoliator is also one I've been using for years. If you have sensitive skin like mine, it gently polishes without irritation—and for $20 less than retail, you can't beat this Prime Day deal.
Per Us Weekly, Princess Kate turned to this organic oil when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte to help fade scars, stretch marks, fine lines and wrinkles. I'm already a fan of the brand's rosehip oil cleanser, and for $17, will be testing out the oil, too.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.