I'm a Royal Editor—These 7 Royal Beauty Finds Are Going in My Amazon Prime Day Cart

From mascara to hairspray, save big on Meghan, Kate and Queen Elizabeth's favorites.

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A three-split image of Elnett hairspray, Princess Kate waving and Tatcha serum stick
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for the secret to palace-perfect lashes or an updo that stays all night, look no further than Princess Kate and Meghan Markle’s favorite beauty products. As a royal editor, I’m always looking for the latest and greatest royally-approved products, and Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to stock up.

The royals' go-to sunglasses and Superga sneakers are some of the finds that you'll save big on this year, but Prime Day also includes major discounts on skincare, haircare and makeup beloved by the Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex and even the late Queen Elizabeth.

Read on for Prime Day deals that are both royal and editor approved.

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Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.