I'm a Royal Editor—These 7 Royal Beauty Finds Are Going in My Amazon Prime Day Cart

If you’re looking for the secret to palace-perfect lashes or an updo that stays all night, look no further than Princess Kate and Meghan Markle’s favorite beauty products. As a royal editor, I’m always looking for the latest and greatest royally-approved products, and Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to stock up.

The royals' go-to sunglasses and Superga sneakers are some of the finds that you'll save big on this year, but Prime Day also includes major discounts on skincare, haircare and makeup beloved by the Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex and even the late Queen Elizabeth.

Read on for Prime Day deals that are both royal and editor approved.

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Makeup artist Daniel Martin shared that he used Tatcha's Serum Stick on Meghan for the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is said to be a Lancôme fan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Extreme Volumizing Mascara $22.40 at Amazon US The Princess of Wales allegedly uses Hypnôse mascara to keep her lashes looking lush, and this volumizing prestige formula is now $22 and change for Prime Day. Urban Decay Naked 2 Basics Mini Eyeshadow Palette $21 at Amazon US A royal source once claimed that the Princess of Wales is a fan of the original Naked Palette to get the ideal smoky eye, and now the updated Naked 2 Basics version is available in a mini version for just $21 on Prime Day. Tatcha The Rice Polish Classic $48.28 at Amazon US Another Tatcha product beloved by Meghan is its classic Rice Polish, and this creamy exfoliator is also one I've been using for years. If you have sensitive skin like mine, it gently polishes without irritation—and for $20 less than retail, you can't beat this Prime Day deal. Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil $17.24 at Amazon US Per Us Weekly, Princess Kate turned to this organic oil when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte to help fade scars, stretch marks, fine lines and wrinkles. I'm already a fan of the brand's rosehip oil cleanser, and for $17, will be testing out the oil, too.