Meghan Markle’s Makeup Artist Drops Her “Radiant” Paris Fashion Week Beauty Rituals

Meghan Markle radiated effortless beauty at the Spring/Summer 2026 Balenciaga show, thanks to her beauty routine designed by longtime-makeup artist and friend, Daniel Martin. Martin took to Instagram to detail her “light, fresh, and radiant” skincare and makeup products, captioning the 3-minute Instagram video with, “WOW - what an overwhelming reaction you all have had to this look of Meghan's last Saturday night for the Balenciaga show!”

“We’re just kind of dumbfounded by all the love,” Martin said, before sharing the products that he’s used on Meghan “for years.” Tatcha skincare, one of Meghan Markle’s go-to brands, featured heavily on the list. Martin shared his top tips for Meghan’s “juicy and glowy” look. “I actually mixed the Tatcha Longevity Serum in with the foundation, and I think that added another layer of radiance to her makeup,” he shared.

“She just flew in, and [her] skin gets so dehydrated on the plane,” he revealed, before recommending Tatcha’s Serum Stick for added hydration. The trip was Meghan Markle’s first visit to Europe in three years, and her first-ever appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Meghan Markle is seen at the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martin also used a pressed powder from Paris-Berlin, a theatrical makeup brand exclusively sold in Paris, a perfect nod to Paris Fashion Week. “We wanted to keep everything light, fresh, radiant.” He applied the powder only to her T-zone, to “knock out the shine that happens on the middle of her forehead.”

Daniel Martin definitely knows what works best for the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan and Daniel have worked together for years, most notably for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, and she regularly turns to him for her big beauty moments.

For the Balenciaga show, he used Makeup Forever's Artist Color Pencil and a Tom Ford lipstick in "Iconic Nude."

Daniel opted for a simple “halo effect” eyeshadow and revealed, “I introduced her to this MAC mascara, which she loved." He reported that the look was all about “skin, skin, skin,” and told his followers "it's not about the makeup, it's about looking beautiful, radiant, polished.”

What’s next for their relationship? “I’d love to get her in a lip one day,” Martin said. “Meghan, if you’re watching this, let’s do a lip!”