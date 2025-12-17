Exclusive: Celebrity Makeup Artist Shares Princess Kate’s "Perfectly Polished" DIY Christmas Day Makeup Secrets

The annual walk to church on Christmas Day is a highly-anticipated royal Christmas tradition, with onlookers lining the sidewalks. While glamorous coats and hats may seem formal, the Royal Family always appear incredibly relaxed on their walk to the St. Mary Magdalene Church. Considering how early we imagine Prince Louis wakes up his family on Christmas morning, Princess Kate always looks fresh-faced. Many will be surprised to hear that she is rumored to do her own hair and makeup for the annual service to avoid extra stress on Christmas morning and to allow her trusted team to celebrate with their own families.

Princess Kate has always had enviable makeup, which enhances her natural beauty and rarely distracts from the event. Dublin-based makeup artist Michelle Kinsella specializes in celebrity, bridal, TV productions and photoshoots. Speaking of the Princess of Wales’s beauty routine, she tells Marie Claire, “Princess Kate always nails that natural, soft glam that is perfectly polished.”

The Princess of Wales with her family at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Her skin always looks like skin, she is never caked but radiant and glowing,” Kinsella says. “Skincare is so important to elevate any makeup look, but what skincare you use depends on your own skin type.” To ensure your skin is princess-perfect, Kinsella recommends a hyaluronic serum followed by a “plumping, hydrating moisturiser like Bobbi Brown Face Base or Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream.”

Once your skin glows like the chandeliers inside Buckingham Palace, it's time to think about foundation. “Princess Kate's complexion is always flawless with a medium coverage, so something like NARS Sheer Glo foundation would work really well using concealers for any imperfections and tiredness under the eyes.” Michelle recommends YSL All Hours, Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin and Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer. “When it comes to powder, less is more and a little goes a long way! Concentrate on the middle of the face and t-zone for a long lasting base.”

Princess Kate's "natural, soft glam" look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The Princess is a huge fan of blush and a gorgeous, pigmented, creamy blush like Charlotte Tilbury’s Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick in Peachy Glow or Rosy Glow would be a great option here for a youthful, long-lasting finish.” The secret to blush is in the application, and Kinsella explains that Princess Kate “likes to apply it on the outer apples of her cheeks and blend high on to the cheekbones for a gorgeous lifted effect.” To compliment the pop of blush, Kinsella recommends a touch of contour around the hairline and jawline and into the temples. She recommends a Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick to “keep that youthful glow.”

“Princess Kate loves a chocolate, soft, smokey eye,” Kinsella shares. She recommends the Laura Mercier Caviar Sticks or the Armani Eye Tint to achieve the look, saying these are “so simple to use then they set and don't budge.” To define the lash line, the Princess uses “a darker tone to enhance the eyes.” Kinsella recommends a kajal or kohl eyeliner to achieve the softness. "Plenty of mascara completes the Princess' perfect smokey eye," she says. “Beautiful, defined brows are a signature of Kate’s, and they suit her so much!”

“Princess Kate loves a chocolate, soft, smokey eye,” makeup artist Michelle Kinsella shares. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Her lips are always soft, never harshly lined or filled in. She prefers to focus on eyes and blush, so a tinted lip balm would be perfect here.” Kinsella recommends a lip pencil all over the lips and topped with Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream to get Princess Kate's soft, natural lip look. “Or Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk is an iconic colour that suits most people.”

Princess Kate is the ultimate inspiration, and it's nice to know she does her own makeup sometimes, just like the rest of us. With Michelle Kinsella's analysis of Princess Kate's makeup style and her expertise as an artist, the look can be easily recreated at home or at Anmer Hall.