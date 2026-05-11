One Royal Butler Recalls Being "Frightened" of Getting Caught "Delivering" a Big Mac to Princess Diana on a Very Special Day
"He came back to fetch me, after checking the coast was clear."
Sometimes, royals really are just like us. Case in point: following her engagement announcement photoshoot with King Charles, Princess Diana reportedly ate fast food from McDonald's with two royal staff members.
In his book A Royal Duty, Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, recalled retrieving a Big Mac for the princess after watching her photoshoot with King Charles take place.
According to Burrell, buying a Big Mac for Princess Diana was the idea of fellow staff member Mark Simpson, who told him, "We could have a little picnic and brighten up her day. Come on, let's go to McDonald's."
"I was too frightened to join Mark on his mission and anxious about how Lady Diana would respond," Burrell wrote. However, "having delivered his Big Macs, [Simpson] came back to fetch me, after checking the coast was clear." Despite being concerned a senior royal might find out, Burrell decided to join Simpson and Diana.
"[W]e arrived at a slightly ajar door, which opened into the little kitchen area annexed to the bedroom of Lady Diana," Burrell shared. "And there she was, already attacking her Big Mac. She giggled a lot and was so friendly and down-to-earth. She kept repeating how thoughtful Mark had been and how grateful she was to have such an unexpected interlude."
Even though Princess Diana's engagement to King Charles had just been announced to the world, she was reportedly excited about eating fast food with two palace staff members to unwind. Basically, even in the small moments, Diana was apparently kind, approachable, and had a keen sense of fun.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.