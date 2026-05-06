Nordstrom has always been part of how I understand personal style, and that starts with my mom. My first fashion memories are of spending time with her, browsing the trendy new finds, and stopping for lunch at the cafe. Now that I'm an adult, I’ve realized her taste is the baseline for my own. So, when she tells me to buy something specific, I listen.

As soon as the May Savings Event kicked off, I sent the new-in page her way, just like I always do. Her picks felt very her—in the best way. She pulled together a mix of elevated summer essentials and standout, trending pieces that rarely go on sale: an effortless silk summer dress, zebra-print flats, and Staud boots we’ve both been eyeing for months. With savings of up to 25 percent off across all categories going through May 11 (and Mother’s Day coming up!), the sale is the perfect excuse to pick something out with her in mind.

Ahead, I've dropped every single Nordstrom sale find my (very) chic mom and I agree on. Take it from me—the woman knows her stuff. Keep scrolling for pieces that feel fresh for the new season, but I know will last for years.

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