My Chic Mom and I Agree—These 25 Nordstrom Finds Are Worth the Investment
The May Savings Event is here!
Nordstrom has always been part of how I understand personal style, and that starts with my mom. My first fashion memories are of spending time with her, browsing the trendy new finds, and stopping for lunch at the cafe. Now that I'm an adult, I’ve realized her taste is the baseline for my own. So, when she tells me to buy something specific, I listen.
As soon as the May Savings Event kicked off, I sent the new-in page her way, just like I always do. Her picks felt very her—in the best way. She pulled together a mix of elevated summer essentials and standout, trending pieces that rarely go on sale: an effortless silk summer dress, zebra-print flats, and Staud boots we’ve both been eyeing for months. With savings of up to 25 percent off across all categories going through May 11 (and Mother’s Day coming up!), the sale is the perfect excuse to pick something out with her in mind.
Ahead, I've dropped every single Nordstrom sale find my (very) chic mom and I agree on. Take it from me—the woman knows her stuff. Keep scrolling for pieces that feel fresh for the new season, but I know will last for years.Article continues below
My mom has a denim jacket just like this one, and it goes with absolutely everything.
The satin and lace combination on this feels very right for Spring.
An animal print loafer is the easiest way to up the ante of your outfit.
My mom has been wearing cargo pants longer than they've been trending.
The subtle embellished detail is reminiscent of something vintage I would've stolen from her closet.
This chunky necklace gives the perfect beachy touch to any outfit this summer.
This is a style of sneaker my mom would actually wear, which says everything.
You can never go wrong with this editor-approved pair of linen pants.
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Bailey Burke is a New York–based member of the Creator & Community team at Marie Claire and Who What Wear. Once (accurately) labeled a shopaholic, she now considers it market research, contributing her latest finds and fashion obsessions across both publications. Outside of work, you’ll find Bailey planning her next trip, trying new restaurants, attending concerts with friends, or convincing herself she needs just oneeee more thing in her cart.