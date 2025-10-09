Throwback Photos of Iconic British Royals

From birth through to the end of their lives, the British royal family are constantly photographed. Queen Elizabeth II, for example, is most often featured in media as she was in the latter half of her life—but we also have a wealth of imagery from her babyhood, young life, and adolescence.

Ahead, the most famous members of the British royal family in their early years.

1938

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth (later known as the Queen Mother) was known to dress Princesses Margaret and Elizabeth in similar or matching clothing. Given King Edward's abdication and the reign of Elizabeth's father, King Edward VI, the show of family unity would have been a strategic one. Here, the family was leaving a church bazaar near Balmoral, with the girls in identical plaid.

1936

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The future Queen Elizabeth developed her family's love of dogs at a young age, and it would last the entirety of her life. According to the original caption, she was playing with two corgis at her home in Piccadilly, London. The breed would become a recognizable symbol of her reign.

c. 1940s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Apparently, this was a Christmas Pantomime from the 1940s: "'Cinderella' at Windsor Castle starring the future Queen Elizabeth II as Prince Florizel the principal boy, and her younger sister Princess Margaret Rose in the title role."

1947

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watching Queen Elizabeth in some of her more casual, off-the-cuff moments was sweet, considering the formality of her position. "While on board the HMS Vanguard, Crown Princess Elizabeth plays tag with midshipmen." The future Queen was only in her early 20s here.

1951

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of the public's favorite Royal photos were the more casual, unplanned ones: like this one in the grounds of Clarence House, London, with Elizabeth, Philip, Charles, and Anne—the latter of whom was absolutely bailing on the photoshoot, with her parents laughing.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1952

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the more famous photos of Queen Elizabeth and her young son, Prince Charles, the two were at Balmoral Castle here. Elizabeth had stopped to greet Charles, likely to inquire how he was getting on in his toy car. The matching green dress made it a beautifully symmetrical photo.

c. 1950s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kudos to David Attenborough (on the left), whose love of animals was evident all the way back in 1950. This was apparently "Cocky the Jungle cockatoo," and he was being filmed for a children's program on the BBC. Both Anne and Charles would grow up with a love of animals.

1953

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even Royals get bored! Prince Charles held his head in his hands, with the Queen Mother on the left and Princess Margaret on the right. They were watching from the royal box at Westminster Abbey as Charles' mother, Elizabeth, was undergoing her coronation ceremony.

1954

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Elizabeth sat with her two older children for a portrait. Anne's curls were darling, and when styled that way, they strongly resembled her mother's hair. Prince Andrew wouldn't be born until 1960 and Prince Edward in 1964—making a decade's age difference between Anne and Andrew.

1960

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Baby Prince Andrew sat on his father's lap for this family portrait, with Anne, Philip, Elizabeth, and Charles all turned towards the camera. Per the original caption, they were sat on a picnic rug outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, with (naturally) a family dog sitting nearby.

1965

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this photo to commemorate the Queen's 39th birthday, Prince Edward popped out of his bassinet—presumably to greet the photographer. Elizabeth, Philip, and Anne all turned to look at the child, who would only have been about a year old at that point.

1969

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was truly a family at casual breakfast—as much as the Royal Family could be casual, with so much scrutiny. In fact, "A camera (left) is set up to film for Richard Cawston's BBC documentary Royal Family, which followed the Royal Family over a period of a year."

1969

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This photograph illustrated both the significant age gap between Charles and Edward (only 5 years old at the time, with Charles in his early 20s) and the bond between them. Behind the racing pair, Anne laughed and drove her own cart in the background.

1972

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here commemorating Elizabeth and Philip's silver wedding anniversary (25 years), all the children stood around them as they posed smilingly for a portrait at Buckingham Palace. And, of course, a family dog nearby—one of Elizabeth's most indelible symbols.

1985

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, the future King Charles had the most attention paid to his children, as they would be higher in line to the throne. Prince Harry played on a rocking horse in the playroom at Kensington Palace—a room that would become familiar to those who followed Harry and William as they grew.

1985

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Per the original caption, "Zara Phillips with her mother, Princess Anne, at the Windsor Horse Show with their Land Rover." Anne passed on her love of animals (and skills as an equestrian) onto her young daughter. The matching outfits were an adorable touch.

1985

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was incredibly sweet. "Prince William giggling with his hand over his mouth as he and his baby brother, Prince Harry, pretend to play the piano during a private photo session at their home, Kensington Palace." Harry's striped pantaloons were particularly darling.

1986

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The photos of the young princes with their late mother, Princess Diana, took on particular poignancy after her death. The pair were at Highgrove, with Diana carrying a toddler Prince Harry on her shoulders while he placed his fingers into her hair.

1986

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Harry giving a jolly laugh that made his brothers and parents smile, the family posed for a portrait at home in Kensington Palace. They had their own family dog at this point (sitting contentedly in Diana's lap); Charles and Diana would remain married for another decade before separating.

1986

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Occasionally William and Harry would wear matching outfits; per the original caption, "Prince Harry and Prince William sit together on the steps of Highgrove House wearing army uniforms on July 18, 1986 in Tetbury, England." It would be foretelling of the boys' future military service.

1988

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From a very young age, Harry developed a reputation for his congenial silliness, such as this very funny, sweet mugging for the camera. He and William were leaving the hospital "after visiting the Duchess of York and her daughter Princess Beatrice at Portland Hospital."

1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the original caption, this photo of Sarah Ferguson and her oldest daughter Princess Beatrice, playing together at their home, was taken by Prince Andrew. It was thus an extremely casual photo of the young family, which was soon to expand by one.

1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice looked...not thrilled, to be honest, as she was pushed in her pram by her cousin, Prince William. William, for his part, looked enthused and energetic in his task. Relief was probably very close at hand in the form of various parents and caregivers.

1990

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie was born to Andrew and Sarah in 1990; here, "Princess Beatrice holding the hand of her nanny, Alison Wardley, during a visit to see her sister at the Portland Hospital on Great Portland Street, London." The tiny princess looked to be a bit nervous in front of the cameras.

1990

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana stood outside Wetherby School in London as the two boys, in matching uniforms and sundry school supplies, were dropped off at school. Moments like these really humanized the Royal Family, and Diana was an attentive and present parent.

1991

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie, giving massive side-eye, ate an ice cream while sitting in her pushchair at the Windsor Horse Show. It was often at horse-related activities like this and polo matches where we truly saw the most casual moments from the Royal Family.

1992

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matching outfits: a time-honored Royal tradition. Per the original caption, "Princess Anne with her children, Zara and Peter Phillips, and members of staff, their bodyguard and nanny Sarah Minty. They are watching competitors at the Windsor Horse Trails and have their pet dogs with them."

1993

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wore matching outfits and gazed at the people outside while exiting their car near Planet Hollywood in London. (If you wondered about the timeline, Sarah and Andrew would divorce three years later, in 1996).

1992

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While at Thorpe Park in Chertsey, Diana and Harry rode the Depth Charge ride. The two looked delighted—and extremely wet—going down the slide. Other photos from this series showed Diana with both boys on various rides, their palpable joy infectious.

1997

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrying what looked like an impressive Christmas present haul, Eugenie and Beatrice were spotted attending the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church—an annual tradition and another opportunity to spot the Royals in a less formal setting.

2000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the young Princes grew older and more independent, it was fascinating to watch their maturation process. Per the caption, Prince William was "cooking chicken paella during his boarding school days at Eton College." He was intensely focused, naturally.

2003

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry carried a suit and his belongings while leaving Eton College. He was rumored at the time to be taking a gap year, which he did in 2004. My favorite part: Harry carrying his belongings in a plastic bag. Young royals: they truly are just like us.