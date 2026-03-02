Former Royal Chef Reveals Princess Diana's "Normal" Saturday Night Ritual With William and Harry That Kate Continues Today

Princess Diana didn't want her children to live in a royal bubble, and she allowed Prince Harry and Prince William much more freedom than royal kids in the past. Whether it was taking theme to theme parks or a trip to McDonald's, Diana aimed for as many "normal" experiences as possible. Former Kensington Palace chef Darren McGrady says the late princess loved one special weekend ritual in particular.

"On a Saturday night, you'd see Diana sitting down in front of the TV eating dinner with her boys, it just made everything so normal," McGrady told U.K. coffee retailer Coffee Friend.

Although their royal nanny "always suggested that the boys have roasted chicken, green vegetables and healthy food," Diana allowed Prince Harry and Prince William to eat fast food as a "treat" on the weekend.

Princess Diana poses with Prince William (left) and Prince Harry (right) at Kensington Palace in October 1985. (Image credit: Getty Images)

McGrady says, "On a Saturday night the boys could have pizza, the boys could have hamburgers and fried chicken, and things like that. It was a special treat. It was Diana's way of showing them, you’re children too, and we see a lot of that with Kate now too."

Perhaps because of his own childhood, Prince William is even more focused on giving his kids "normalizing experiences." Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, have largely grown up outside of the public eye, and they take part in family outings, school sports and hobbies like any other children.

And although the public doesn't know much about their Saturday night dinners, Princess Kate has revealed that like William and Harry, her kids love a good pizza. "I’ve done that with George and Charlotte—making pizza dough," she once said during a visit to a community center in 2018. "They love it because they can get their hands messy."

Princess Kate roasts marshmallows with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana is pictured with Harry (left) and William (right) in 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Diana's approach to parenting, McGrady says that she revolutionized how royal kids were brought up. "It wasn't the case of having to dress for dinner or sit at the table and be served formally by butlers," he shares.

"I know it sounds dramatic to say, but the way Princess Diana was bringing the children into the next century—she was able to say, 'I know they're royal children, but they’re normal children too," McGrady adds.