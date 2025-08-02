Jewelry Expert Calls Harriet Sperling's Engagement Ring From Peter Phillips "Timeless," as Former Employee Discusses Couple's "Full-Blown" Royal Wedding
"I think he'll still want to do things even though he's the divorcee."
On August 1, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips announced his engagement to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, following one year of dating. King Charles had already embraced Sperling in a show of "complete acceptance" into the family fold, making the royal engagement a true celebration. Now, a jewelry expert has weighed in on the "timeless" engagement ring Phillips gave to his new fiancée. Meanwhile, a former royal employee has mused on what fans can expect from the forthcoming royal wedding.
An official statement announcing the happy news revealed, via Hello! magazine, "Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement." The statement continued, "No date has been officially set for the wedding."
Tobias Kormind, co-founder and managing director of 77 Diamonds, told Marie Claire, "The ring appears to be a timeless trilogy design, likely showcasing a central oval or round diamond, flanked by trapeze-cut or triangular side stones."
Kormind continued, "While an exact valuation would require a clearer image and knowledge of its provenance, a similar design with diamonds of comparable quality and size crafted at 77 Diamonds would typically be priced from around £10,000 [approx. $13,500], with the final price reflecting individual choices in cut, carat, and craftsmanship."
Former royal butler Grant Harrold offered insight into Phillips and Sperling's forthcoming nuptials, which will be the groom's second wedding following his divorce from Autumn Phillips. Harrold told the Daily Mail, "Historically, yes, royal weddings, if you're divorced and you got married again, it was always a much more low-key affair."
The former royal employee continued, "I still think [Peter's] will be an all-white wedding. I think he'll still want to do things even though he's the divorcee. I still think it will be a full-blown white wedding affair." As for why he believes Phillips and Sperling will have a grand wedding, Harrold explained, "I think it's very different times, so they can either go for a low key or a high profile. It'll be entirely up to them at the time."
