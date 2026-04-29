Former Royal Butler Reveals Why President Trump "Might Have Been a Bit Disappointed" About Queen Camilla’s State Banquet Jewels

Queen Camilla might have skipped a tiara for a dazzling state banquet at the White House on April 28, but she certainly brought the bling. Wearing the historic amethyst necklace and earrings once belonging to Queen Victoria’s mother, the Duchess of Kent, The Queen stole the show as she joined King Charles, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Queen Camilla’s lack of tiara might have disappointed some royal fans, and former royal butler Grant Harrold says the president could’ve been one of them.

“I think this is just Queen Camilla’s modern take on things,” Harrold, who served The King and Queen between 2004 and 2011, says. “Tiaras aren’t a thing in the States, they’re very much something of a bygone era—so I imagine Camilla just wanted to reflect this with her look for the historic dinner.”

Speaking on behalf of Slots Temple, Harrold adds, “I think Trump might have been a bit disappointed as he likes all the royal glitz and glamour.”

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Queen Camilla wears the Kent Amethyst Necklace and Earrings on April 28. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla and Melania Trump wore shades of pink for the state banquet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla wears a pink Fiona Clare gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former royal butler continued that Queen Camilla’s sense of humor would have carried her through any awkward moments. “Him being the way he is, I imagine he might have asked her where it was. She’s great with this kind of stuff, so would have just made a joke out of it.”

Although tiaras aren't an American tradition, Harrold notes that Queen Elizabeth still wore one when traveling across the pond. “She loved wearing them, so wore them whenever the opportunity was there. It was never really a discussion for her,” he says. However, Harrold adds that Queen Camilla's role is also “different to that of her late mother-in-law.”

“While they both have the title Queen, Elizabeth was the monarch while Camilla is married to the monarch. So there is a big status difference,” he adds.

As for Queen Camilla's jewels, the incredible amethysts made a statement without a tiara. “These are substantial gemstones, and the size gives the necklace real presence,” Nilesh Rakholia of jeweler Abelini tells Marie Claire. “There’s a balance between opulence and restraint, which is what allows it to work so effectively in a formal setting.”

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