In September 2024, Princess Kate posted an emotional video update announcing the end of her chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis. Featuring candid video footage of her family at home and outdoors in nature, the Instagram post was an unexpectedly personal way for the Princess of Wales to communicate with royal fans. But according to one royal biographer, Queen Camilla allegedly made a "questionable" comment about Kate Middleton's social media post.

Details about Queen Camilla's alleged reaction were revealed in an excerpt from Robert Jobson's new book, The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal, and Survival, shared in the Daily Mail.

According to Jobson, Camilla's "humorous approach to life has undoubtedly been a boon for the ailing king." The biographer also noted, "Occasionally, however, her sense of humor strays into slightly questionable territory."

Referencing a "senior household source," Jobson alleged that Camilla told "friends" that Kate's Instagram video was akin to a "shampoo commercial."

The Daily Mail shared that, according to Jobson's book, Camilla allegedly wasn't being vindictive, but was "referring playfully only to the slick production value." The royal biographer emphasized that The Queen was "of course, deeply relieved at Catherine's recovery."

In a candid caption on her original Instagram post, Princess Kate wrote, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

The Princess of Wales continued, "The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you." She further explained, "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

While Queen Camilla was allegedly joking, royal fans will likely wonder how Princess Kate received the comment.