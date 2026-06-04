Dua Lipa Romanticizes the White Jeans Trend in Her Bridal Travel Outfit
The newlywed is soaking up the last bits of wedding style.
All this talk of Dua Lipa's wedding look has me daydreaming about my 2028 ceremony—but also what comes after. Because of the pop star, bridal-white outfits will remain in my regular rotation long after I say "I do." I already picked out my honeymoon travel look: Lipa's bridal take on the white jeans trend.
On June 3, she turned loading an airport taxi into a Pinterest-worthy photoshoot. First, Lipa picked out stark-white jeans matching her Schiaparelli skirt set, plus pairs in Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Sarah Pidgeon's closets. Post-wedding pants don't get more chic than that. Plus, she chose the correct silhouette for a full travel day. The denim wasn't completely skintight, which made the bottoms as comfortable as sweatpants. Alongside a black crewneck, these looked ready for a summer wedding, without being too bridal.
This weekend, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly tying the knot again in Palermo, Italy. It's no surprise she selected the most spacious Chanel and Saint Laurent totes in her collection. All of her essentials fit into a Large Shopping Bag from last year's Chanel cruise collection. The brand ambassador chose the piece wisely: Woven raffia transformed the carry-all into her beach bag the minute she checked into the Villa Igiea Hotel. Both interlocking Cs remained under her arm, but the bag's fabric-threaded chainlink strap confirmed it's indeed Chanel.
Don't be fooled by its simplicity: Lipa's quilted leather tote wasn't your typical black duffle bag. She carried the rare Saint Laurent Boston Bag, which defied TSA-required dimensions just a tad.
To finish, one more Lipa-beloved designer joined the mix. She re-wore Nike x Jacquemus's new Moon Shoes, a buzzy collaboration she's supported for years. As one of Simon Jacquemus's closest friends, it's no surprise Lipa scored the ruched, crinkle-effect ballet sneakers so soon after the March 2025 launch. (Perhaps they were a wedding present from Simon himself.) Recognize the ivory uppers and waffle-cleated soles? That's because Rihanna styled the same pair in New York City earlier this week.
Lipa's bottomless bags and relaxed sneakers completed a summer-y set unique to her. But the white jeans trend is still earning celebrity endorsements left and right. Most recently, Rihanna, Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Garner, and Daisy Edgar-Jones have made the wash a New York City staple for summer 2026. The Dua Lipa Effect could secure them a spot in the Italian Girl Look, too—and on bridal weekend packing lists for the wedding season ahead.
Shop the White Jeans Trend Inspired by Dua Lipa
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.