Why "Tensions Flared" and "Escalated Into a Heated Exchange" Between King Charles and Donald Trump's Employees at the State Banquet

The Royal Family hosted Donald and Melania Trump's state visit to the U.K., which included a decadent banquet at Windsor Castle on Sept. 17. However, according to reports, there was some drama behind the scenes between Donald Trump's security team and King Charles's royal employees.

The Daily Mail reported that sources shared that "several members of the Secret Service team guarding the president went into the kitchen to oversee the preparation by the royal chefs, and even tasting the food—which some of them felt was disruptive."

According to the outlet, "[T]he atmosphere in the kitchen quickly became tense as tempers began to fray between kitchen staff and visiting American security."

An anonymous source explained, "The banquet was a resounding success in the main hall, but there was a disruption behind the scenes." The source continued, "Tensions flared between the chefs preparing the meal and the U.S. security team responsible for protecting the president and his entourage."

Unsurprisingly, the royal chefs "grew frustrated," particularly as they were "working to plate three courses flawlessly."

The Daily Mail also reported that, according to Buckingham Palace, allegations of a disruption at the state banquet were "categorically untrue."

Despite the Royal Family's denials, sources reportedly told the publication, "What began as quiet irritation escalated into a heated exchange, with raised voices on both sides." A source continued, "It took several minutes for tempers to cool and for the kitchen to return to its usual rhythm."

While diners were allegedly oblivious to any arguments taking place in the kitchen, one source suggested the disruption was "impossible to miss."

Meanwhile, Princess Kate and Prince William took the lead during Donald and Melania Trump's state visit by being the first royals to greet the visitors upon their arrival at Windsor Castle.