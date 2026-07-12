Sabrina Carpenter Ignores the Heatwave in a Fluffy Bucket Hat Paired With a Vintage Hermès Bag

Sabrina Carpenter just really proved that there are no rules when it comes to style. In spite of the record temperatures hitting Europe this summer, the "Espresso" singer was spotted in Paris, France, wearing a fluffy bucket hat with a slinky pink dress.

While it's true that a great summer hat is a non-negotiable, most people would forgo any semblance of fur during hot weather. However, Carpenter somehow made her fluffy Paolo Moretti bucket hat work perfectly to grab dinner with friends. Of course, the fuzzy hat couldn't disguise the superstar's identity and she happily obliged fans who asked for autographs.

Carpenter accessorized her pink slip dress with a vintage Hermès bag in a latte shade.

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Sabrina Carpenter braves the Paris heatwave in a fluffy bucket hat. (Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID)

For footwear, the "Taste" singer opted for a pair of vintage Christian Dior by John Galliano Floral Lock and Key Sandal Mules.

Sabrina Carpenter opts for a pair of vintage Christian Dior by John Galliano floral mules. (Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID)

Basically, even when she's on vacation, Carpenter can be relied upon to provide unexpected—and surprisingly fluffy—style inspiration.

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TOPICS sabrina carpenter