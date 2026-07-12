Sabrina Carpenter Ignores the Heatwave in a Fluffy Bucket Hat Paired With a Vintage Hermès Bag
Her archival Christian Dior by John Galliano floral mules are perfection.
Sabrina Carpenter just really proved that there are no rules when it comes to style. In spite of the record temperatures hitting Europe this summer, the "Espresso" singer was spotted in Paris, France, wearing a fluffy bucket hat with a slinky pink dress.
While it's true that a great summer hat is a non-negotiable, most people would forgo any semblance of fur during hot weather. However, Carpenter somehow made her fluffy Paolo Moretti bucket hat work perfectly to grab dinner with friends. Of course, the fuzzy hat couldn't disguise the superstar's identity and she happily obliged fans who asked for autographs.
Carpenter accessorized her pink slip dress with a vintage Hermès bag in a latte shade.
For footwear, the "Taste" singer opted for a pair of vintage Christian Dior by John Galliano Floral Lock and Key Sandal Mules.
Basically, even when she's on vacation, Carpenter can be relied upon to provide unexpected—and surprisingly fluffy—style inspiration.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.