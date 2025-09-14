Royal Expert Reveals the Unexpectedly Simple British Meal Princess Kate Regularly Prepares as It's Prince William's "Favorite"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are also fans.
It was recently revealed that Princess Kate "had to learn the hard way" that husband Prince William is "very fussy" about his favorite dessert. According to a royal expert, Prince William has a "favorite" British meal, which his wife diligently prepares at home. The simple offering is also beloved by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl discussed the Prince of Wales's meal of choice, writing in Vanity Fair, "In the evenings [Kate] indulges her hobby of cooking William's favorite supper, roast chicken."
Nicholl continued, "They are reported to own a sausage-maker, and she has started making homemade pots of fruit jam while her husband is at work." The expert further noted, "She gave strawberry jam and plum preserves out as Christmas presents last year."
The report, which was released in 2012, documented the early years of Kate and William's marriage. But it seems likely that a classic meal such as roast chicken has remained a firm favorite in the royal household.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also huge fans of eating roast chicken, and even mentioned the meal in their engagement interview in November 2017. Discussing the night Harry proposed, Meghan said, "It happened a few weeks ago at Nottingham Cottage...just a cozy night roasting chicken." She continued, "It was an amazing surprise and so sweet...very romantic."
Earlier this week, Prince William opened up about one of his favorite desserts during a visit to the National Federation of Women's Institutes (WI) on Sept. 8. A video shared by Hello! magazine showed the Prince of Wales sampling some baked goods, and saying, "I know my brownies."
Princess Kate confirmed, "William is very fussy about brownies." The Prince of Wales subsequently exclaimed, "Never put nuts in a brownie!" to which Kate joked, "I had to learn the hard way!"
