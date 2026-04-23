She may have access to the world’s finest brands and luxury designers, but Princess Kate is a down-to-earth woman at heart, juggling work, family, school drop offs, and sports events. When she isn’t donning a tiara for a State Banquet, she’s playing outside with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

As one of the most photographed women in the world, she can’t exactly pop out to the store for some new summer clothes for her kids, so she relies on online orders at her favorite brands—and almost every British mum, including the Princess of Wales, shops at Boden.

Prince Louis wears a Boden sweater. (Image credit: Matt Porteous/The Prince and Princess of Wales)

Prince George wears a similar style from Boden in red. (Image credit: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace)

In Prince Louis's 8th birthday photo, the youngest prince looked cool and cozy in a knit half-zip sweater from Boden. Prince George has a very similar style from the brand in a bold red. In almost every family photo, you can find a Boden piece on either Prince George, Princess Charlotte, or Prince Louis. The Princess of Wales obviously depends on the brand for classically cute styles for her children.

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Boden is a British high street brand—meaning, you’ll often find their shops on High Streets throughout the UK—founded in 1991. They are known for bright, colorful designs in comfortable fabrics. Famed for their quality and hand-me-down-worthy longevity, the brand is very popular with parents for growing, rough-and-tumble kids.

Princess Charlotte wears a Boden t-shirt. (Image credit: Kensington Palace)

Princess Kate wears a pair of black flat from Boden. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate also appears to regularly add a little something for herself to the cart. The Princess of Wales often turns to Boden for simple knitwear classics, like cashmere t-shirts and crew neck sweaters. As she has recently shifted into more flat shoes for official engagements, the princess has turned to Boden styles again and again. From flirty floral dresses to frilly-collared blouses, Princess Kate loves the Boden aesthetic for her own wardrobe.

While she could have the finest ateliers crafting her clothing, the Princess of Wales knows the value of super-soft Boden classics for herself and for her children. It helps that Boden flies the flag for UK fashion, and always feels quintessentially British.

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