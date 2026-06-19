Royal Experts Explain Why Princess Kate Is Carrying a "Huge Burden" After Being "Scrutinized More Than Ever"

Over the past week, Princess Kate has made several public appearances, signaling a full return to royal duties. But according to royal experts, the Princess of Wales is carrying a "huge burden" within the Royal Family.

Royal expert and author of the new book, Divide and Rule: Royal Women and Their Battles, Catherine Mayer told People, "Kate is the closest [the Royal Family has] to a rock star member these days, and she's the one everyone wants to see."

Mayer continued, "That's a huge burden for anyone to carry, let alone someone who has had existential battles with her health."

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Returning to the spotlight following her cancer diagnosis can't have been an easy task for Princess Kate, says Mayer. "Kate not only had to look vibrant and in command of her role, but she knew she would be scrutinized more than ever," the author explained.

"She knew she would be scrutinized more than ever." (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Princess Kate's busy 2026 schedule seems to be proving that she's more than ready to take on a bigger role within the Royal Family. As Prince William's wife, Kate will one day be Queen, a position she is likely already preparing for.

Princess Kate's appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 13, alongside husband William and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—has been widely praised.

Former palace courtier, Ailsa Anderson, spoke to People about Trooping the Colour, saying, "It felt like a family affair; The King will have taken absolute joy and pleasure in that...They are starting the summer on a high."

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"That's a huge burden for anyone to carry, let alone someone who has had existential battles with her health." (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Following several successful royal events, including Royal Ascot, Princess Kate appears to enjoying her role more than ever, in spite of any alleged burdens she might be carrying.