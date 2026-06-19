Royal Experts Explain Why Princess Kate Is Carrying a "Huge Burden" After Being "Scrutinized More Than Ever"
Returning to the spotlight can't have been easy.
Over the past week, Princess Kate has made several public appearances, signaling a full return to royal duties. But according to royal experts, the Princess of Wales is carrying a "huge burden" within the Royal Family.
Royal expert and author of the new book, Divide and Rule: Royal Women and Their Battles, Catherine Mayer told People, "Kate is the closest [the Royal Family has] to a rock star member these days, and she's the one everyone wants to see."
Mayer continued, "That's a huge burden for anyone to carry, let alone someone who has had existential battles with her health."
Returning to the spotlight following her cancer diagnosis can't have been an easy task for Princess Kate, says Mayer. "Kate not only had to look vibrant and in command of her role, but she knew she would be scrutinized more than ever," the author explained.
However, Princess Kate's busy 2026 schedule seems to be proving that she's more than ready to take on a bigger role within the Royal Family. As Prince William's wife, Kate will one day be Queen, a position she is likely already preparing for.
Princess Kate's appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 13, alongside husband William and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—has been widely praised.
Former palace courtier, Ailsa Anderson, spoke to People about Trooping the Colour, saying, "It felt like a family affair; The King will have taken absolute joy and pleasure in that...They are starting the summer on a high."
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Following several successful royal events, including Royal Ascot, Princess Kate appears to enjoying her role more than ever, in spite of any alleged burdens she might be carrying.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.