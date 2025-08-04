The "Very Difficult" Task Princess Kate and Prince William Have When It Comes to the "Survival of the Monarchy"
According to one royal expert, Kate and William "understand fully" what's expected of them.
Multiple reports have suggested that Princess Kate and Prince William have been taking on more responsibility in recent months. Following suggestions the Prince of Wales is already preparing for his future reign as king, one royal expert has spoken about the "very difficult" task Kate and William are facing.
Speaking to GB News, royal expert Rafe Heydel-Mankoo claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales "understand fully" how crucial it is to engage the general public. "Nothing is more important than forging a new bond between the monarchy and the youth of this country," the royal expert explained.
Heydel-Mankoo continued, "It is fundamentally important for the survival of the institution of the monarchy that it remains relevant."
The outlet also noted that, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, a "significant change" had occurred within society. The population's shifting views regarding the Royal Family "posed questions to some about the long-term future of the institution."
The outlet also referenced the views of royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, who suggested that engaging with young people was "very difficult" for the royals on account of the "establishment aura" given off by The Firm.
Speaking to GB News, Heydel-Mankoo said that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis would be essential in "reconnecting in a new way with the institution" in the future. "[The Royal Family's] fundamental role...is being seen to support the civic institutions of this country, the voluntary ethic," Heydel-Mankoo noted. "The late Queen used to say it has to be seen to be believed, and the monarchy must be seen to remain popular."
The royal expert noted that the general public will "wait to see the children of the Prince of Wales go up and take on more duties themselves."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.