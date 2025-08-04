The "Very Difficult" Task Princess Kate and Prince William Have When It Comes to the "Survival of the Monarchy"

Multiple reports have suggested that Princess Kate and Prince William have been taking on more responsibility in recent months. Following suggestions the Prince of Wales is already preparing for his future reign as king, one royal expert has spoken about the "very difficult" task Kate and William are facing.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Rafe Heydel-Mankoo claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales "understand fully" how crucial it is to engage the general public. "Nothing is more important than forging a new bond between the monarchy and the youth of this country," the royal expert explained.

Heydel-Mankoo continued, "It is fundamentally important for the survival of the institution of the monarchy that it remains relevant."

The outlet also noted that, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, a "significant change" had occurred within society. The population's shifting views regarding the Royal Family "posed questions to some about the long-term future of the institution."

"It is fundamentally important for the survival of the institution of the monarchy that it remains relevant." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The outlet also referenced the views of royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, who suggested that engaging with young people was "very difficult" for the royals on account of the "establishment aura" given off by The Firm.

Speaking to GB News, Heydel-Mankoo said that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis would be essential in "reconnecting in a new way with the institution" in the future. "[The Royal Family's] fundamental role...is being seen to support the civic institutions of this country, the voluntary ethic," Heydel-Mankoo noted. "The late Queen used to say it has to be seen to be believed, and the monarchy must be seen to remain popular."

The Prince and Princess of Wales "understand fully" how crucial it is to engage the general public. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal expert noted that the general public will "wait to see the children of the Prince of Wales go up and take on more duties themselves."