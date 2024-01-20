Missing ‘The Crown’ Already? There Will Soon Be a New Royal Show to Binge—This Time About the Royal Family of Denmark

Royal family of Denmark
Queen Margrethe and her grandchildren
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Rachel Burchfield
The British royal family isn’t the only royal family with drama, and, on the heels of Netflix’s The Crown ending last month, we have a new royal show to look forward to, this time about the royal family of Denmark.

It’s appropriate timing for an announcement like this to be made, as Queen Margrethe—the world’s last reigning queen regnant—just abdicated the throne last week after 52 years on the throne. Her abdication followed rumors of a scandal involving her eldest son and heir, now King Frederik, and in 2022 Margrethe made headlines for unexpectedly stripping the titles of the children of her younger son, Prince Joachim. So, yes, there’s plenty there for a reimagined, Danish version of The Crown

Queen Margrethe

Members of the Danish royal family

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netflix series ran from 2016 to the end of 2023 and was centered on the life of Queen Elizabeth. Deadline reports that Margrethe’s life will be brought to screen in the television show Af Guds nåde (translated to By the Grace of God), and that the show is being developed by the makers of the hit Danish political drama Borgen. The story will follow Margrethe’s life from her birth in 1940 and will be set at Amalienborg Palace in Denmark’s capital city of Copenhagen.

The Guardian further reports that the show’s producers “will tell the story from the perspective of members of the royal family and also royal court employees.” The show has been in development for the past 18 months and is expected to be released in 2025. Of Margrethe—the longest-serving monarch in Denmark’s history before her surprise abdication at the age of 83—the show’s executive producer Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen said that she “has been part of the history of all Danes. It was not on the cards for the little princess to be queen, but times changed, and she became a great queen. Now is the time to tell the magnificent story which can give us an insight we have not had before.” 

Queen Margrethe

Queen Margrethe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal family of Denmark

The newly minted King Frederik and Queen Mary

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal family of Denmark

Prince Joachim and his family

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no news yet as to how the show will be distributed internationally, but Netflix? We miss The Crown already. Just saying.

Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

