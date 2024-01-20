Missing ‘The Crown’ Already? There Will Soon Be a New Royal Show to Binge—This Time About the Royal Family of Denmark

The British royal family isn’t the only royal family with drama, and, on the heels of Netflix’s The Crown ending last month, we have a new royal show to look forward to, this time about the royal family of Denmark.
It’s appropriate timing for an announcement like this to be made, as Queen Margrethe—the world’s last reigning queen regnant—just abdicated the throne last week after 52 years on the throne. Her abdication followed rumors of a scandal involving her eldest son and heir, now King Frederik, and in 2022 Margrethe made headlines for unexpectedly stripping the titles of the children of her younger son, Prince Joachim. So, yes, there’s plenty there for a reimagined, Danish version of The Crown.
The Netflix series ran from 2016 to the end of 2023 and was centered on the life of Queen Elizabeth. Deadline reports that Margrethe’s life will be brought to screen in the television show Af Guds nåde (translated to By the Grace of God), and that the show is being developed by the makers of the hit Danish political drama Borgen. The story will follow Margrethe’s life from her birth in 1940 and will be set at Amalienborg Palace in Denmark’s capital city of Copenhagen.
The Guardian further reports that the show’s producers “will tell the story from the perspective of members of the royal family and also royal court employees.” The show has been in development for the past 18 months and is expected to be released in 2025. Of Margrethe—the longest-serving monarch in Denmark’s history before her surprise abdication at the age of 83—the show’s executive producer Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen said that she “has been part of the history of all Danes. It was not on the cards for the little princess to be queen, but times changed, and she became a great queen. Now is the time to tell the magnificent story which can give us an insight we have not had before.”
There is no news yet as to how the show will be distributed internationally, but Netflix? We miss The Crown already. Just saying.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
