The Royal Family Will Be "Breathing a Sigh of Relief" That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Pressing Pause on Tell-All Projects: Expert

After the Oprah interview, the Archetypes podcast, the Netflix docuseries, the Spare book and a slew of other media appearances, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly decided to slow down on tell-all projects that lift the lid on all things royal drama.
These reports will of course have gotten back to King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the Royal Family, who are likely feeling a bit relieved by it all, according to one royal expert.
"We’ve seen everybody in the Royal Family, whenever Harry is around and Meghan, they're very, very careful with what they say," Charles Rae told GB News.
"What they don't want to happen is for them to end up in some sort of documentary or a book with what they've said.
"And I should imagine that there are various people from the various palaces, including from the King down, must be sitting back in their armchairs today, breathing a sigh of relief.
"I just hope it stays that way for them."
This comes after one insider told The Sun about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' tell-alls, "That period of their life is over—as there is nothing left to say."
However, it sounds like the Royal Family may not be able to relax entirely just yet.
According to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, "'There is nothing left to say' is a factually inaccurate declaration" (via the New York Post).
“Prince Harry himself told the Telegraph that he held back revelations in Spare to protect his father [King Charles] and brother [Prince William]. This portion of his interview was instantly interpreted as a potential threat that Harry could continue to spill the tea."
But will he??? Only time will tell, dear reader.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
