Sarah Ferguson Reflects on Her “Much Loved Sister-in-Law” Princess Diana in New Message
The Duchess of York opened up about Diana's legacy on Instagram.
Princess Diana might have died in 1997, but her legacy continues to impact people and charities around the world, including the Diana Award, an organization created in her name. On Sunday, Feb. 23, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, paid tribute to her beloved friend in a new Instagram post—and showed her support for the Diana Award in the process.
The duchess shared a photo of herself posing with Dr. Tessy Ojo, CEO of the Diana Award, captioning the pic, “Had a very special meeting with Dr @TessyOjo this week, discussing the incredible work of The @DianaAward in supporting and empowering young people across the world, as well as how I can help to ensure that this vital work continues.”
Ferguson—who lives at Royal Lodge with ex-husband Prince Andrew—continued her message with a tribute to her late sister-in-law.
“As a much loved sister-in-law and dear friend, Diana’s unwavering commitment and dedication to young people was truly inspiring and it was deeply moving to see her legacy of compassion and kindness carried forward through the remarkable work of The Diana Award,” she wrote on Instagram. “ I really am honoured to continue supporting their efforts in her name.”
A photo posted by on
Both Prince William and Prince Harry have supported the Diana Award's efforts over the years, with the charity supporting inspiring young people who are making a difference in their communities.
Ferguson and Princess Diana knew each other even before they were married to Prince Andrew and Prince Charles, and they got up to plenty of antics in their day. In fact the duo “were nearly arrested for impersonating policewomen” during Ferguson’s bachelorette party.
The Duchess of York shared the story during an episode of “Thornton’s White Wine Question Time” podcast (via the Independent), recalling, “On my hen night, we did dress up as policewomen, and we were arrested by Parks Police. We were put in the back of a Parks Police van and Diana then leant and ate his smoky bacon crisps.”
“We got off eventually, but I was hauled in front of the boss [The Queen] the next day with her,” Ferguson shared. “But luckily HM [Her Majesty] did laugh.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
