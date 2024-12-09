Over the weekend, the world got a friendly reminder that the British Royal Family does not have a monopoly on stunning photo calls. This reminder came courtesy of Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, who turned 21 on Saturday (December 7) and marked the occasion by taking the idea of "casual chic" style to a whole new level, apparently.

In two new photos shared by the Dutch Royal Family on Instagram, Catharina-Amalia looked both perfectly put-together and completely comfortable in a black sweater, wide-legged blue jeans, and an open gray overcoat.

A post shared by Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) A photo posted by on

"De Prinses van Oranje viert vandaag haar 21ste verjaardag," the Dutch Royal Family wrote in the post's simple caption on Instagram (which translates to, "The Princess of Orange celebrates her 21st birthday today.)

The carousel post included two never-before-seen photos the Dutch princess, a classic close up and a stunning wide shot of the royal looking almost wistfully into the distance.

Princess Catharina-Amalia in a new photo the Dutch Royal Family shared to Instagram for her 21st birthday. (Image credit: Instagram / @koninklijkhuis)

The new photos made their debut on Dutch Royal Family's Instagram account in honor of Catharina-Amalia's birthday, but they were clearly taken as part of a group photoshoot the family came together for in November.

Catharina-Amalia joined her father, King Willem-Alexander, mother, Queen Maxima, and two younger sisters, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane for the November 29th photoshoot in Begijnhof, Amsterdam, where they celebrated the city’s 750th anniversary, according to royal commentator Amanda Matta.

A post shared by Amanda Matta (@matta_of_fact) A photo posted by on

As for how else the Princess of Orange (the title reserved for the heir to the Dutch throne) is celebrating the milestone birthday, Point de Vue reported in November that preparations for a grand ball were underway. While Hello! Magazine noted that Dutch Royal Family hasn't officially confirmed any of the reported gala plans, the outlet reported that, "if a gala dinner goes ahead, guests are likely to include other European heirs, with a white-tie dress code."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's safe to say that Catharina-Amalia would happily approve of the ultra-formal dress code, considering her self-professed love of tiaras.

“I love tiaras," she gushed in Claudia de Breij’s book Amalia. "Show me a tiara, and I know where it comes from. I can recognize all the tiaras in Europe. I used to put them on from my mother. Then there was one on her dressing table and then I had it directly on my head."