The Dutch Royal Family Shared New Pictures of Princess Catharina-Amalia to Celebrate Her 21st Birthday
The future Queen of the Netherlands perfected the casual chic look for this photoshoot.
Over the weekend, the world got a friendly reminder that the British Royal Family does not have a monopoly on stunning photo calls. This reminder came courtesy of Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, who turned 21 on Saturday (December 7) and marked the occasion by taking the idea of "casual chic" style to a whole new level, apparently.
In two new photos shared by the Dutch Royal Family on Instagram, Catharina-Amalia looked both perfectly put-together and completely comfortable in a black sweater, wide-legged blue jeans, and an open gray overcoat.
A post shared by Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis)
A photo posted by on
"De Prinses van Oranje viert vandaag haar 21ste verjaardag," the Dutch Royal Family wrote in the post's simple caption on Instagram (which translates to, "The Princess of Orange celebrates her 21st birthday today.)
The carousel post included two never-before-seen photos the Dutch princess, a classic close up and a stunning wide shot of the royal looking almost wistfully into the distance.
The new photos made their debut on Dutch Royal Family's Instagram account in honor of Catharina-Amalia's birthday, but they were clearly taken as part of a group photoshoot the family came together for in November.
Catharina-Amalia joined her father, King Willem-Alexander, mother, Queen Maxima, and two younger sisters, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane for the November 29th photoshoot in Begijnhof, Amsterdam, where they celebrated the city’s 750th anniversary, according to royal commentator Amanda Matta.
A post shared by Amanda Matta (@matta_of_fact)
A photo posted by on
As for how else the Princess of Orange (the title reserved for the heir to the Dutch throne) is celebrating the milestone birthday, Point de Vue reported in November that preparations for a grand ball were underway. While Hello! Magazine noted that Dutch Royal Family hasn't officially confirmed any of the reported gala plans, the outlet reported that, "if a gala dinner goes ahead, guests are likely to include other European heirs, with a white-tie dress code."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
It's safe to say that Catharina-Amalia would happily approve of the ultra-formal dress code, considering her self-professed love of tiaras.
“I love tiaras," she gushed in Claudia de Breij’s book Amalia. "Show me a tiara, and I know where it comes from. I can recognize all the tiaras in Europe. I used to put them on from my mother. Then there was one on her dressing table and then I had it directly on my head."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Lana Del Rey Says Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s Love Inspired Her Marriage
She says Antonoff is "a big reason why I waited so long to get married, and why I met my amazing husband.”
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
King Charles Broke Royal Protocol to Honor Kate Middleton in a Special Way at Trooping the Colour This Year
Experts think there's a poignant reason Kate took Prince William's spot next to the King this year.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Hailey Bieber Supports Gigi Hadid's LA Store Opening With Coordinating Holiday Outfits
Both models dressed in warm shades of brown and red to celebrate the opening of the Los Angeles Guest in Residence location.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands—Who Will One Day Be Queen—Is Preparing for a Major Royal Milestone This Month
It will occur just as a show similar to Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ premieres about her mother, Queen Maxima.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
When It Comes to Royal Families Around the World, the Future is Female
The world is about to lose its last queen regnant in Queen Margrethe—but the next generation of monarchs is overwhelmingly female.
By Rachel Burchfield Published