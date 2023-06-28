Spotify Was Apparently Supposed to Release a Statement of Support for Meghan Markle as $20M Deal Ended—But Didn’t

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the news this month (as ever), this time with word of their deal with Spotify collapsing leading the headlines. Many Sussex haters (and oh, is there a contingent of them) have been quick to call the couple a flop, or, in the case of one Spotify exec, “grifters.” But, according to Us Weekly , the two are ready to move forward after the $20 million deal was axed—but not before allegedly airing some grievances about how the announcement from Spotify went down.

“Spotify was supposed to release a statement saying how great it was to work with Meghan, but they didn’t,” a source tells the publication, adding that the team behind the scenes “had been pushing Harry and Meghan for more content over the last year.”

(Image credit: Getty)

After the deal closed in 2020, the couple only produced the 12-episode “Archetypes,” hosted by Meghan. And even though Spotify didn’t release the aforementioned message of support, Netflix apparently got the memo , releasing a no holds barred stamp of approval for the Sussexes this week.

But back to Spotify: Apparently, according to the insider, the duo “weren’t delivering” on what Spotify needed before the deal ended earlier this month. Meghan got word “a while ago” that “Archetypes” was being shelved, a second source tells the outlet.

(Image credit: Getty)

“It seems to be one assault after another these days, with people lining up to take cheap shots at them,” the source says. “Quite frankly, both she and Harry are sick and tired of it.”

Despite the Spotify deal having a disappointing ending, the couple already are focused on what’s ahead, which includes “a ton of exciting things in the pipeline,” the insider says. “[They’re] ready to come back stronger.”